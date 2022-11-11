Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

878 W 4th St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

white by the bottle

btl santa julia organic blanc de blancs

$35.00

mendoza, argentina nv

btl sassi rosati pinot grigio

$35.00

friuli, italy 2021

btl luberri “zuri” rioja blanco

$44.00

btl ocean road sauvignon blanc

$38.00

btl donabaum “jahrgang” grüner veltliner

$38.00

btl la vinyeta “pipa” mono blanc

$41.00

btl altosur chardonnay

$38.00

btl chateau de chaintre chardonnay

$56.00

btl medaloni cellars dry riesling

$35.00

yadkin valley, north carolina 2020

btl gd vajra moscato d’asti (1/2 bottle)

$19.00

vietti barolo, italy 2020 (half-bottle)

btl clos de midi chenin blanc

$54.00

btl guy allion les mazelles sauvignon blanc

$38.00

red by the bottle

btl sierra del mar pinot noir

$38.00

btl j christopher “jj” pinot noir

$56.00

willamette valley, oregon 2018

btl domaine de la beche gamay

$53.00

btl pannonica red blend

$35.00

weinland, austria 2018

btl aroa "le naturel" garnacha

$35.00

btl viña sastre “roble” tempranillo

$48.00

btl tacho malbec

$38.00

btl elyse “c’est si bon” rhone blend

$56.00

btl embankment cabernet sauvignon

$48.00

btl nada giuseppe barbera d’alba superiore

$56.00

btl plaisance bergerac

$41.00

btl canavase rosso

$53.00

bottle only wines

btl col vetoraz brut prosecco superiore

$45.00

valdobbiadene, italy 2020

btl philippe fontaine “brut tradition” champagne (1/2 bottle)

$40.00

balnot-sur-laignes, france

btl philippe fontaine “brut tradition” champagne

$75.00

balnot-sur-laignes, france

btl barnaut grande reserve brut champagne

$90.00

bouzy, france nv

btl do ferreiro albariño

$48.00

rias baixas, spain 2019

btl le petit coquerel sauvignon blanc

$46.00

btl paul thomas sauvignon blanc

$58.00

btl sylvain pataille aligoté

$56.00

btl ferrando erbaluce

$48.00

btl domaine huet “le haut-lieu” chenin blanc

$62.00

sec vouvray, france 2019

btl sandhi chardonnay

$58.00

santa rita hills, california 2019

btl cakebread chardonnay

$72.00

napa valley, california 2019

btl cochon “old vine” rhone blend

$46.00

btl gd vajra “ns della neve” sparkling rosé

$53.00

btl averæn pinot noir

$57.00

btl sylvain pataille “bourgogne rouge” pinot noir

$65.00

btl castello di ama “ama” chianti classico

$58.00

tuscany, italy 2019

btl chateau la croix des pins gsm blend

$56.00

chateau la croix des pins gigondas, france 2018

btl hill family estate “origin” red blend

$67.00

napa valley, california 2019

btl jl chave "offerus" syrah

$58.00

saint joseph, france 2019

btl freemark abbey cabernet sauvignon

$92.00

napa valley, california 2018

btl reynolds family “persistence” red blend

$99.00

napa valley, california 2018

btl chappellet “signature” cabernet sauvignon

$125.00

napa valley, california 2019

btl gd vajra “ravera” barolo

$120.00

beer

wiseman wise water

$6.00

allagash two lights

$8.00

allagash “white” belgian wheat

$6.00

portland, me 5.2% 13 ibu

allagash wild ale “coolship resurgam”

$19.00

fonta flora märzen oktoberfest

$9.00

booneshine "overlook" oktoberfest

$8.00

booneshine south fork gose

$9.00

narragansett lager

$6.00

rochester, new york 5.0% 12 ibu

reissdorf kölsch

$9.00

allagash “curieux” bba tripel

$10.00

portland, me 10.2% 27 ibu

wiseman brewing “conceited genius 2.0”

$9.00

wiseman brewing “conceited genius 2.0” winston-salem, nc 6.1% 80 ibu

wise man brewing “mountain calling”

$9.00

wise man brewing “mountain calling” winston-salem, nc 6.8% 82 ibu

lunch ipa maine beer company

$15.00

einbecker pilsner (non-alcoholic)

$6.00

einbecker einbeck, germany 0.5% 15 ibu

booneshine hatchet coffee porter

$9.00

outraged daughters irish red

$9.00

desserts

all made in house, from scratch

bourbon pecan bread pudding

$9.00

bourbon pecan bread pudding + caramel sauce *cannot be made without nuts

caramel peach shortcake

$9.00

white chocolate buttermilk scone, peach chutney, caramel sauce + whipped cream

flourless chocolate torte (g)

$9.00

flourless chocolate torte, raspberry sauce, whipped cream + fresh berries

toddle house chocolate pie

$9.00

topped with whipped cream + chocolate shavings

coconut pie

$9.00

*made with almond extract topped with whipped cream + toasted coconut

na beverages

sweet tea

$3.50

unsweet tea

$3.50

coke

$3.50

diet coke

$3.50

sprite

$3.50

ginger ale

$3.50

mr. pibb

$3.50

lemonade

$3.50

coffee

$3.50

soda water

$1.50

hot tea

$5.00

orange juice

$3.50

milk

$3.50

mocktail

$3.50

topo chico

$5.00

cold brew

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro has been operating as a locally-owned, independent business since September 2008. We understand the importance of supporting small, family-run businesses. For this reason, whenever possible, we try to source as much as we can from similar, local companies. Additionally, we prioritize producers who value humane treatment of animals, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

Website

Location

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
840 Mill Works Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
West End Poke
orange star4.7 • 126
750 Summit St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dom's
orange star4.4 • 945
134 N Spruce St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Heff's Burger Club
orange starNo Reviews
285 W 4th Street Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Tulum Restaurante & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
411 Cherry Street North Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food - 624 W 4th St.
orange starNo Reviews
624 W 4th St. Winston Salem, NC 27106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winston Salem

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
orange star4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Bagel Station
orange star4.6 • 1,540
129 Oakwood Dr Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
orange star4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurantnext
Krankies Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,051
211 3rd St E Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dom's
orange star4.4 • 945
134 N Spruce St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
orange star4.5 • 864
1425 w 1st st Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winston Salem
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston