The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

840 Mill Works Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Order Again

Popular Items

Porch Naked Burrito Bowl
Three Amigos (Porch)
Texas Pete Chicken Flautas

Starters

Three Amigos (Porch)

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips served with Salsa, Guacamole, & Mimi's Queso

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Deep fried Avocado Fries served with Cilantro Ranch

Tots & Mimi's Queso

$9.00

Tater Tots served with Mimi's Queso

Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Your choice of Salsa, Mimi's Queso, or Guacamole

Queso & Chips

$6.00

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Choripapa Empanada

$14.00

Tacos & More

Sweet Pete Tacos

$16.00

Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce & Pico de Gallo, drizzled with Texas Pete Honey & Sweet Lime Crema; served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, & Jalapenos

Puffy Houston Beef Tacos

$15.00

Two crispy flour tortillas filled with Houston Beef & Chorizo, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese, & Green Onions; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, & Cilantro Ranch

Tropical Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Crispy fried shrimp on flour tortillas with Slaw, Mango Pico de Gallo, & Lime Crema; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos

Yucatan Pork Belly Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with Crispy Pork Belly and topped with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Pickled Habanero & Onion Escabeche and Cilantro; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Jalapeños

Porch Taco Plate

$14.00

Three Flour or Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein & topped with shredded cheese; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, & Pico de Gallo

OG Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Mimi's Queso, Tater Tots, Sour Cream, Lettuce, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch & Salsa Mexicana

Red River Fajita Dinner

$18.00

Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas served with your choice of protein, Jasmine Rice, Borracho Beans, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos

Porch Burgers

Plain Jane

$13.00

Burger with only Cheddar Cheese; served with Tots & Mimi's Queso

Porch Burger (All the way)

$15.00

Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Chiptole Mayc, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Pickles; served with Tots & Mimi's Queso

Smash Style

$15.00

Salads

Porch Chopped Cobb Salad

$15.00

Your choice of protein & dressing with Romaine Lettuce, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers

Asian Steak Salad

$17.00

Soy-ginger Steak, Jasmine Rice, Romaine & Watercress Mix topped with Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onions, & Radish Cucumber Salad; served with Sesame Asian Dressing

Petaluma Salad

$15.00

Your choice of protein & dressing with Romaine Lettuce, Red & Green Peppers, Crispies, Cucumber, Grilled Tomato & Avocado, Corn Pico de Gallo, & Feta Cheese

Nacho Taco Salad

$15.00

Tex-Mex

Porch Naked Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Your choice of protein with Jasmine Rice, Borracho Beans, Shredded Cheese, and Sauteed Onions & Peppers; topped with Mimi's Queso, Avocado Verde Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, & Tortilla Chips

Dr Pepper Pot Pie

$17.00

Texas Pete Chicken Flautas

$15.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla rolls filled with Texas Pete Smoked Chicken & Cheese, topped with Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream; served on a bed of Refried Black Beans & Jasmine Rice

Santa Ana Quesadilla

$16.00

spicy smoked chicken, cheese, black beans & corn pico de gallo; served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & jalapeños

Enchiladas De la Casa

$16.00

Your choice of chicken & cheese or sweet potato & black bean enchiladas, rolled in flour tortillas served with Jasmine Rice, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos; and topped with your choice of Mole Sauce or Avocado Verde & Mimi's Queso

Santa Clara Rice Bowl

$14.00

Your choice of protein with Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Pico de Gallo, Pumpkin Seeds, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch

Fried Chicken ACP

$17.00

Crispy Milanesa Chicken on a bed of mexican rice & refried black beans topped with Queso Blanco and Pico de Gallo; served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos

Kids

Finn's Favorite Taco

$7.00

One Flour or two Corn Tortillas with your choice of protein, topped with Mixed Cheese, served with Lettuce & Sour Cream; & your choice of side item

Ruby's Quesadilla

$8.00

Your choice of a Quesadilla; served with side item

Gus's Burrito

$7.00

Mini burrito stuffed with Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, & your choice of side

Desserts

Mexican Cinnamon Brownie

$6.00

Gringo Churros

$6.00

Three Flour Tortillas filled with Nutella, deep fried and shaken in Cinnamon Powdered Sugar; served with Nutella & Strawberries

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Churros

Dessert for The Table

$18.00

Sides/Extras

2 oz Asian Dressing

$0.50

2 oz Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Guacamole

$1.50

2 oz Jalapenos

$0.50

2 oz Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 oz Mimi's Queso

$1.00

2 oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

2 oz Salsa

$0.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.50

4 oz Asian Dressing

$1.00

4 oz Black Beans

$3.00

4 oz Borracho Beans

$3.00

4 oz Cilantro Ranch

$1.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz Lime Vinaigrette

$1.00

4 oz Mimi's Queso

$3.00

4 oz Rice

$3.00

4 oz Salsa

$2.00

4 oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Half Avocado

$2.00

Extra Protein

$5.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Extra plate

Retail

MERCH T-Shirt Yellow Taco Man

$20.00

MERCH LS Red Skull Long Sleeve

$22.00

MERCH T-Shirt Skull White

$20.00

MERCH T-Shirt WSNC Taco Turquoise

$20.00

MERCH T-Shirt Taco Waiter Red

$20.00

MERCH T-Shirt Just Hangin Lavender

$20.00

MERCH T-Shirt Black Porch Logo

$20.00

MERCH T-Shirt Blue Bird

$20.00

MERCH EoT Shirt

$12.00

Grab n Go Frozen

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Small ACP

$18.00

Large ACP

$30.00

Large Butternut Squash Lasagna

$30.00

Small Butternut Squash Lasagna

$18.00

Quesadillas

$30.00

Large Killer Mac

$30.00

Small Killer Mac

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Homeland Creamery Pint

$7.00

Burritos

$30.00

Large Southwest Chicken Pie

$30.00

Small Southwest Chicken Pie

$18.00

Large Sausage Lasagna

$30.00

Small Sausage Lasagna

$18.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$6.00

Pimento Cheese & Sausage Dip

$9.00

Sweet Potato & Queso Dip

$8.00

Buffalo Dip Large

$15.00

Rajas & Mexican Rice

$20.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Texas Pete Quesadillas

$30.00

Tater Tot Casserole

$30.00

Breakfast Strata

$30.00

Mushroom Bake

$25.00

Tamale Pie

$30.00

Chorizo Potato Empanadas

$25.00

Bacon Breakfast Tacos

$25.00

Homeland Creamery Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

Steak Quesadillas

$30.00

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$15.00

Mamacita's Tortilla Soup w/ Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Grab n Go Fresh

Margarita Mixes

$12.00

Salad Pack

$12.00

Cilantro Ranch Bottle

$10.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

XL Three Amigos

$20.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$6.00

Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

$3.00

Quart of Berries

$12.00

Asian Dressing

$12.00

Lime Vinaigrette

$12.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookies (4)

$8.00

Gringo Churros (6)

$15.00

Grab & Go Enchiladas

Large Chicken Enchiladas

$30.00

Small Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Large SP & BB Enchiladas

$30.00

Small SP & BB Enchiladas

$18.00

Large Beef Enchiladas

$30.00

Small Beef Enchiladas

$18.00

Mini SP & BB Enchiladas

$30.00

Large Spicy Alma Enchiladas

$30.00

Small Spinach Enchiladas

$18.00

Block Specials

Fajita Fiesta for 4

$60.00

Fajitas for the family! Your choice of protein, with sauteed veggies, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, shredded cheese, rice, beans, queso, tortilla chips, & mexican brownies

Nachos A la Norma Appetizer

$15.00

Plenty to share! Choose Chicken Tinga or Chipotle Cauliflower on a bed of crispy Tortilla Chips topped with Cheese, Mimi’s Queso, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole

East Meets West Tacos

$18.00

Spicy Vietnamese Steak or Portobello Mushrooms in 3 Flour Tortillas topped with Red Cabbage Slaw, Sriracha, Watercress, Avocado and Lime; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Jalapeños

Texas Red Chili

$15.00

House-made Texas-style Beef Chili served with Rice, Cheese, Green Onions, Fritos & Sour Cream

Rajas Rice Bowl

$16.00

Mexican Rice & Black Beans with our famous Rose’s Rajas Chicken & Poblano Rajas, Shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Green Onion & Pumpkin Seeds

La Buena Cena

$17.00

Braised Achiote Pork Belly, Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Watercress, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Queso Fresco & Cilantro Chimichurri

Korean Tacos

$18.00

Three flour tortillas filled with Korean Steak, Avocado, Kimchi Slaw and Sriracha; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Jalapeños

Tex-Mexicopia

$15.00

Margaritas (Copy)

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Lavender Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Habanero Margarita

$10.00

Mixed Berry Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

3 mini margaritas

Caramel Apple Margarita

$10.00

Cranberry Ginger Margarita

$10.00

Blueberry Basil Margarita

$10.00

Texas Margarita

$16.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Wine Bottle (Copy)

Anjos Vinho Verde Rose (bottle)

$24.00

Anjos Vinho Verde White (bottle)

$24.00

Frico Blanco (bottle)

$24.00

Frico Rosso (bottle)

$24.00

La Sueca Sangria (bottle)

$38.00
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casual TexMex restaurant with award winning margaritas and funky vibe! Located in West End, Winston Salem.

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

The Porch image

