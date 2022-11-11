Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tulum Restaurante & Bar

411 Cherry Street North

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Agua de Horchata

$5.00

Agua de Jamaica

$5.00

Agua de Piña

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Guacamole Fuego

$10.00

Queso Dip

$6.00

Classic queso dip.

Choriqueso

$8.00

Classic queso dip with bits of chorizo mixed in.

Empanadas (4)

$12.00

(All empanadas made with cheese)

Camarones Botaneros

$16.00

12 seasoned grilled shrimps with slices of fresh cucumber and guacamole.

Sopas

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Ensaladas

Avocado Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, shredded cheese and fresh avocado slices.

Seafood Salad

$14.00

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bell pepppers, shredded cheese and fresh avocado slices.

Lunch Street Tacos

L Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.00

L Tacos Al Pastor

$13.00

L Tacos de Pollo Asado

$13.00

L Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

L Tacos de Carnitas

$13.00

L Quesa Birria Tacos

$14.00

L Tacos de Alambre

$14.00

L Tacos Del Mar

$15.00

L Pick 3 Tacos

$15.00

Lunch Burritos

L Burrito Oaxaqueño

$12.00

L Burrito California

$13.00

L Birria Burrito

$14.00

L Burrito Tulum

$15.00

L Burrito Al Pastor

$13.00

Lunch Quesadillas

L Quesadilla de la Casa

$11.00

L Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$14.00

L Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

L Quesadilla Yucatan

$15.00

Lunch Nachos

L Nachos Libre

$14.00

L Chicken Chorizo Nachos

$15.00

L Fuego Nachos

$15.00

L Nachos Fajita

$14.00

L Nachos Tulum

$16.00

Lunch Menu

L ACP

$13.00

L Fajitas

$15.00

L Tacos Dorados (Flautas)

$12.00

L Chicki-changa

$13.00

L Chori Pollo

$13.00

L Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

L Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

L Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$13.00

Lunch Burrito Calif Especial

$9.00Out of stock

Lunch Acp Especial

$9.00Out of stock

Lunch Enchiladas

L Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00

L Enchiladas Tradicional

$13.00

L Enchiladas Mexicanas

$13.00

L Enchimoladas

$14.00

Postres

Churros con Nieve

$7.00

Jericalla

$7.00

Nieve Frita

$7.00

Fresas con Crema

$7.00

Little Amigos

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/ Rice & Beans

$8.00

Comes with rice and beans.

Kids Chicken ACP

$10.00

Sides

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Refried Beans

$3.00

Single Taco

$4.00

Side of Grilled Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Side of Flour Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Side of Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Salsa & Chips

$3.00

6 Shrimp

$7.00

12 Shrimp

$12.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Guac Salad

$3.00

Side Salsa Habanera

$1.25

Half Queso Dip

$3.00

Half Guacamole Dip

$3.00

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$6.00

Quesadilla Steak

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tulum, a concept that focuses on bringing everyone together. It will give a wonderful menu to explore and of course amazing customer service. Eat, Drink & Celebrate!

411 Cherry Street North, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

