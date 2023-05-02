Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hungry Palate Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

239 West 4th Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Starters

8 Wings

8 Wings

$13.00
16 Wings

16 Wings

$25.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

BYO Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00
Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$10.00
Meatball App

Meatball App

$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

1/2 Palate Nacho

$5.00
Palate Nachos

Palate Nachos

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00
Stuffed Portobello Cap

Stuffed Portobello Cap

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Salads

Caesar App

$6.00
Caesar Entree

Caesar Entree

$9.00

House App

$6.00

House Entree

$9.00

Chef App

$8.00

Chef Entree

$12.00

Spinach App

$8.00
Spinach Entree

Spinach Entree

$12.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Blackened Grilled Chicken

$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$15.00
French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$13.00
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Portobello Hoagie

$14.00
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Burgers/Dogs

BBQ Bacon Onion Burger

$16.00

Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Classic Burger

$13.00

Portobello Burger

$14.00
1 Dog

1 Dog

$7.00

2 Dog

$10.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Spinach Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni

$14.00

The Meats Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Tender

$8.00

Kid Plain Hotdog

$6.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid 1 Topping Pizza

$7.00

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Cheerwine Float

$5.00

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Tots

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Side Slaw

$3.50

Side Mac n' Cheese

$5.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.50

Sauce Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Eric's Hot

$0.50

Flavor of the Week

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Must

$0.50

Ketchup

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Mustard

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Parm Garlic

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Thai

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Spicy Honey

$1.00

Honey Buffalo

$0.50

Palate Pleasers

Spinach Dip Bites

Spinach Dip Bites

$8.00

House made dip with spinach, bacon, cream cheese and cheddar cheese rolled in panko bread crumbs then fried to perfection. Served on a bed of mixed greens with a sriracha aioli drizzle on top

Firecracker Bacon Burger

$15.00

Hand pattied burger with lettuce, tomato, aioli, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and fried hot peppers served on a potato bun. Comes with a side

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$14.00

Fried chicken strips covered with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning served in a hoagie roll. Comes with a side

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed in a house made garlic cream sauce with mushroom, onion, tomato, chicken and bacon. Garnished with green onions

Philly Flatbread

Philly Flatbread

$15.00

Oil and garlic base with shaved steak, mushroom, onion, sweet or hot peppers, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Carolina Dog

$8.00

Alfredo

$11.00

Meatball Pasta

$15.00

Beer

16oz

16oz Blue Moon

$5.50

16oz Bold Rock Cider

$6.50

16oz Bud Light

$4.50

16oz Carolina Brewing Toffee Stout

$6.50

16oz Catawba White Zombie

$7.00

16oz Fiddlin Fish That Fish Cray

$8.00

16oz Foothills Hazyum

$6.50

16oz Foothills People's Porter

$6.50

16oz Four Saints Hefe

$8.00

16oz Highland Gealic

$6.00

16oz Incendiary Honey Blonde

$7.00

16oz Labatt

$5.50

16oz Lonerider Sweet Jose

$6.50

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.50

16oz Modelo

$6.00

16oz Olde Mecklenburg unFOURseen

$6.50

16oz R+D Deacon Brew

$6.00

16oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

16oz Southern Range Tiny Ass Umbrella

$7.50

16oz Sycamore Southern Girl Blonde

$7.00

16oz Terrapin Watermelon Gose

$6.50

16oz Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.50

16oz Wise Man Mountain Calling

$8.00

16oz Wise Man Tropical Shirts

$8.00

16oz Yuengling

$5.00

Bottles/Cans

Austin Eastcider Blood Orange

$5.00

Austin Eastcider Passion Fruit

$5.00

Bell's Oberon

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Bold Rock Pineapple

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$2.50

Corona Light

$2.50

Foothills Festival Express

$5.00

Foothills Jade

$5.00

Franziskaner

$5.00

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Molson Canadian

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Raleigh Moravian Pilsner

$5.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze NA

$5.00

Southern Range Strawberry Shandy

$6.50

Stella

$4.50

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

10oz

10oz Blue Moon

$3.50

10oz Bold Rock Cider

$4.00

10oz Bud Light

$3.00

10oz Carolina Brewing Toffee Stout

$4.00

10oz Catawba White Zombie

$4.50

10oz FF That Fish Cray

$5.00

10oz Foothills Hazyum

$4.00

10oz Foothills People's Porter

$4.00

10oz Four Saints Here

$5.00

10oz Highland Gealic

$4.50

10oz Incendiary Honey Blonde

$4.50

10oz Labatt

$3.50

10oz Lonerider Sweet Jose

$4.00

10oz Michelob Ultra

$3.00

10oz Modelo

$3.75

10oz Olde Mecklenburg unFOURseen

$4.00

10oz R+D Deacon Brew

$3.75

10oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$4.50

10oz Southern Range Tiny Ass Umbrella

$4.75

10oz Sycamore Southern Blonde

$4.50

10oz Terrapin Watermelon Gose

$4.50

10oz Wicked Weed Pernicious

$4.75

10oz Wise Man Mountain Calling

$5.00

10oz Wise Man Tropical Shirts

$5.00

10oz Yuengling

$3.25

Upcoming Draft

16oz Fiddlin Fish Riverside Pale Ale

$7.00

16oz Hoots Milk Choc. Porter

$7.00

16oz Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$7.00

16oz Sycamore Mtn Candy

$7.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Tito's Sparkling

$9.00

Classic Vesper

$11.00

RumHaven Mojito

$8.00

Fam Cam Margarita

$9.00

Palate Punch

$10.00

Irish Manhattan

$10.00

HP Mule

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Bay Breeze

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Top Shelf LIT

$18.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Nigroni

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Tequila Mule

$8.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Penicillin

$9.00

Classic Vesper

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Dark'n Stormy

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Whiskey Mule

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Dirty Bong Water

$9.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Broken Shed

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Taaka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$12.00

DBL Broken Shed

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$12.00

DBL New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$12.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Taaka

$10.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

McQueen

$10.00

Sutlers

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Travelers Club Gin

$6.00

Travelers Club Gin

$10.00

Sutlers

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

McQueen

$18.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Castillo

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

DBL Castillo

$10.00

DBL Bumbu

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Rum Haven

$14.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Tequila

1800 Gold

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

El Mayor

$9.00

El Toro

$6.00

Familia Camarena

$9.00

Familia Camarena Reposada

$9.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL El Toro

$10.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

DBL 1800 Gold

$18.00

DBL Familia Camarena

$16.00

DBL Familia Camarena Reposada

$16.00

DBL Jose Silver

$12.00

DBL Jose Gold

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Crow

$6.00

Tullamore

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford

$10.00

Zeb's Rye

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Bulleit

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Old Crow

$10.00

DBL Tullamore

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$16.00

DBL Woodford

$18.00

DBL Zeb's Rye

$18.00

Scotch

Clan Macgregor

$6.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

DBL Clan Macgregor

$10.00

DBL Dewars White

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Chambord

$9.00

Creme De Mint

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Harley Quinn

$7.00

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Rumple

$10.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Courvoisier

$18.00

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$16.00

DBL Creme De Mint

$10.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Goldschlager

$12.00

DBL Harley Quinn

$12.00

DBL Jager

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Midori

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Rumple

$18.00

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Saranac Rootbeer

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$1.00

US Tea

$3.00

Water

Wine

Red GLS

GLS Silver Gate Merlot

$7.00

GLS Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Josh Cab

$11.00

GLS Hob Nob Pino Noir

$10.00

GLS CA Brigiano Cab

$7.00

Red BTL

Silver Gate Merlot

$25.00

Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$25.00

Josh Cab

$36.00

Hob Nob Pino Noir

$34.00

CA Brigiano Cab

$25.00

White GLS

GLS Silver Gate Chard

$7.00

GLS Silver Gate Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS J Lohr Chard

$11.00

GLS Da Luca Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Moulin de Gassac Rose

$7.00

GLS Menage Moscato

$9.00Out of stock

White BTL

Silver Gate Chard

$25.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$34.00

J Lohr Chard

$36.00

Moulin de Gassac Rose

$25.00

Menage Moscato

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly bar and grill in downtown Winston-Salem

Website

Location

239 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Heff's Burger Club
orange starNo Reviews
285 W 4th Street Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Tulum Restaurante & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
411 Cherry Street North Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Thai Harmony
orange starNo Reviews
102 W 3rd St Suite 110 Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Young Cardinal Cafe
orange star5.0 • 64
424 w 4th street Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dogwood Hops & Crops
orange star4.5 • 39
517 N Liberty St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
6th and Vine Restaurant and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
209 W 6th St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winston-Salem

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
orange star4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant