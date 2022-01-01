La Casa de Juana
Come in and enjoy!
3941 E Chandler Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3941 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
Come in and enjoy sonoran style tacos!
El Jefe Tacos- Chandler
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
The Kolache Cafe
Pronounced “ko-lah-chee”, these Czech pastries are made of a light and fluffy slightly sweet & salty yeast dough and usually filled with fruit and other amazing treats. Our cheesecake ones with a fruit middle are breath taking! Try them today!