Restaurant header imageView gallery

Living Room Ahwatukee

review star

No reviews yet

4905 E. Ray Rd. Unit 107

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BOARDS

CAPRESE FLAT

$10.00

CHEESE FLAT

$10.00

MARG FLAT

$10.00

PEPPERONI FLAT

$10.00

PESTO FLATBREAD

$10.00

PICK 2 BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

PICK 4 BRUSCHETTA

$17.00

MEAT & CHEESE SURF BOARD

$20.00

ADD MEAT & CHEESE

$4.00

EXTRA BREAD 1pc

$1.25

APPETIZERS

$ADD CHICKEN CUP

$5.50

$ADD SHRIMP CUP

$6.00

$CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

$CIABATTA BREAD

$1.25

$CREAMY BRIE

$4.00

$EXTRA PITA

$2.00

$EXTRA VEGGIES

$4.00

HOUSE CHIPS

$6.00

AWESOME FRIES

$11.00

SMALL AWESOME FRIES

$6.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$16.00

BRUSSELS & CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

CHICKEN CUPS

$15.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$10.00

EDAMAME

$8.00

EDAMAME TOGARASHI

$7.50

NUTS

$7.00

OLIVES

$8.00

PLAIN FRIES LARGE

$9.00

PLAIN FRIES SMALL

$6.00

PRETZEL

$14.00

RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$14.00

SHRIMP CUPS

$18.00

SPINACH DIP

$14.00

SWEET POTATO LARGE

$9.00

SWEET POTATO SMALL

$6.00

SEARED AHI

$14.00

$1.00 UP CHARGE

$1.00

$2.00 UP CHARGE

$2.00

$3.00 UP CHARGE

$3.00

$4.00 UP CHARGE

$4.00

$5.00 UP CHARGE

$5.00

DESSERTS

DONUT HOLES

$14.00

WARM PIZZA COOKIE

$11.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

SALADS

BUTTERNUT BOWL

$9.00

BUTTERNUT CUP

$6.00

TOMATO BASIL BOWL

$9.00

TOMATO BASIL CUP

$6.00

EXTRA BREAD 2 PC

$3.00

AHI TUNA SALAD

$17.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

ORGANIC LARGE

$15.00

PETITE ORGANIC

$10.00

STRAW SALAD

$15.00

SUPER FOOD

$17.00

WEDGE

$16.00

SANDWICHES

AHI ENTREE

$25.00

B.L.T.

$16.00

CHICKEN PANINI

$16.00

FRENCH DIP

$18.00

GARDEN PANINI

$16.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

ITALIAN PANINI

$16.00

LIVING ROOM CLUB

$16.00

LR BURGER

$16.00

MOM'S COMFORT DIP

$14.00

PESTO SALMON

$21.00

PRIME RIB SLIDERS

$18.00

SIDE BURGER PATTY

$7.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

SIDE SALMON

$10.00

TK'S PATTY MELT

$16.00

TUNA MELT

$16.00

SUSHI

CALIFORNIA

$11.00

K.I.G.

$16.00

NIGIRI

$8.00

POPPIN

$17.00

SPICY TUNA

$13.00

VEGAS

$15.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$11.00

WICKED

$15.00

FIRE-ROLL

$15.00

RAINBOW LR

$18.00

ASSORTMENT

$28.00

BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

SEDONA SPARKLING

$6.00

SEDONA STILL

$6.00

CENTR CBD

$8.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

ROOT BEER BTL

$5.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL NO SUGAR

$5.00

MILK

$4.00

ADD FLAVOR

$1.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

O.J.

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

EMPLOYEE REDBULL

$2.00

EMPLOYEE SF REDBULL

$2.00

SMALL CARAFE JUICE

$2.00

VIRGIN DRINK

$8.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

CHAI

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

MACCHIATO

$5.00

MOCHA

$5.00

LUNCH COMBO

LUNCH COMBO

$14.00

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Kids Cheese Flat Bread

$7.95

Kids Sliders

$7.95

Kids Chicken strips

$7.95

Kids Mac&Cheese

$7.95

Kids Mini Corndog

$7.95

Online Shareables

Edamame

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

$11.00

Awesome Fries

$11.00

Creamy Brie

$4.00

Big Ass Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Sweet Thai Chili Glaze, Butter Lettuce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Reggiano, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Golden Shrimp, Sweet Spicy Aioli

Meat & Cheese Surf Board

$20.00

Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, White Cheddar, Brie, Gouda, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Fruit Compote, Ciabatta

Online Soups

Cup Tomato Basil

$6.00

Cup Butternut Squash

$6.00

Online Salads

Super Food

$17.00

Kale, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Watermelon Radish, Almonds, Quinoa, Flax Seeds, Herb Yogurt

Chopped

$16.00

Roasted Turkey, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Herb Vinaigrette

Strawberry Gorgonzola

$15.00

Field Greens, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Petite Organic

$10.00

Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Radish, Sprouts, Shaved Carrots

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Wedge

$16.00

Online Bruschetta

Pick 2

$10.00

Pick 4

$17.00

Online Flatbreads

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Pesto Chicken

Caprese

$10.00

Burrata, Pesto, Grape Tomatoes, Balsamic

Margehrita

$10.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

Pepperoni

$10.00

Pavone Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Online Sandwiches

The Living Room Club

$16.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough

Prime Rib Sliders

$18.00

Gorgonzola Crumbles, Au Jus, Creamy Horseraddish

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.00

Swiss, Au Jus, Creamy Horseraddish

Mom's Comfort Dip

$14.00

Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Online From the Grill

The Living Room Cheeseburger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Cheddar

TK's Patty Melt

$16.00

Swiss, Carmelized Onions, 1000 island, Grilled Sourdough

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Pesto Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Herbed Yogurt Dressing, Small Super Food Salad

Online Sushi

K.I.G

$16.00

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Sriracha Aioli

Wiked

$15.00

Spicy Crab with Cilantro, Jalapeño, Avocado, Crunchies, Thai Chili Sauce

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Tuna Mix, Cucumber

California

$11.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Vegas

$15.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel Sauce, Avocado, Sesame

Poppin

$17.00

Wiked Roll topped with Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Online Desserts

Injectable Donut Holes

$14.00

Includes 3 flavors: Chocolate, Sweet Berry, and Bavarian Cream

Warm Pizza Cookie

$11.00

Topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce

Online Drinks

COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ROOT BEER BTL

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

CENTR CBD

$8.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL NO SUGAR

$5.00

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST PANINI

$16.50

FRENCH TOAST

$16.50

FITNESS WRAP

$16.50

TRADITIONAL BKFST

$17.60

CHICKEN N WAFFLES

$17.60

EGGS BENEDICT

$17.60

CHILAQUILES

$17.60

OMELETTE

$17.60

MIX BERRY CREPE

$17.60

NUTELLA BANANA

$17.60

VEGGIE CREPE

$17.60

HAM & CHEESE

$18.70

SOUTHWEST CREPE

$18.70

$BRUNCH SIDES

$4.00

$SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$4.40

$SIDE EGG

$4.40

$FRIED CHICKEN ONLY

$8.80

KIDS BRUNCH

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

Kids Scrambled Egg

$8.25

Kids Waffle

$8.25

Kids French Toast

$8.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Wine Bar Try our specialty sandwiches, sushi and magnum of wine!

Website

Location

4905 E. Ray Rd. Unit 107, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Living Room - Ahwatukee image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray
orange starNo Reviews
14205 S. 50th St. Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits - Wicked Brews
orange star4.3 • 132
4921 E Ray Rd. #103 Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Ahwatukee
orange star4.7 • 1,194
4910 E Ray Rd Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
The Kolache Cafe - Ahwatukee
orange star4.4 • 227
4302 E Ray Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
Smokin Fins - Chandler
orange starNo Reviews
900 North 54th Street Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Chandler
orange star4.3 • 1,598
820 N 54th St Chandler, AZ 85266
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston