Living Room Ahwatukee
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Wine Bar Try our specialty sandwiches, sushi and magnum of wine!
Location
4905 E. Ray Rd. Unit 107, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Gallery
