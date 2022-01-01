Go
Lady Jaye

American Smokehouse in West Seattle Specializing in Meat & Cocktails

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW • $$

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Belly Sandwich$27.99
Smoked Pure Country Pork Belly, Gochujang BBQ, Kimchi 1000 Island, Herb Salad, Sodo Roll + 3 sides
Smoked Pork New York$27.99
Maple glaze, house pickles, mustard BBQ, side white bread + 3 sides
Smoked House Ground Cheeseburgers$27.99
Voted Best Burger in West Seattle! Smoked House Ground Cheeseburger w/ American Cheese. Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Tomato & Rocket Sauce on side + 3 sides
Smoked Delmonico Cheesesteak$27.99
21 day dry aged delmonico steak, tallow onions, house cheese whiz + 3 sides
Smoked Pure Country Tri Tip$32.99
Smoked Pure Country Tri Tip Steak! + Biscuit & 3 sides
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt$27.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
Fries Solo$6.00
dill vinegar
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO$15.00
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun
Smoked PRIME New York Strip$38.99
Smoked PRIME New York Strip w/ Biscuit + 3 sides
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO$15.00
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar
Location

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW

SEATTLE WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
