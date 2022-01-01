Lakefront Brewery

Go
We prefer orders be placed and paid for online ahead of time, same day only. Orders can be picked up at our front entrance. We hold cleanliness and sanitation in the highest regard and appreciate your patience as we navigate through this difficult time. We cannot change your scheduled pick-up times. Any tipping is very much appreciated.

1872 N Commerce St

Crowler of Riverwest Stein$11.00
Amber Lager (32oz.) | 5.6%
Combo Plate with Side$18.00
Beer-battered cod, breaded walleye, and fried shrimp. Choice of side, coleslaw, tartar, and a lemon wedge.
(no substitutions)
Cheese Curds$9.00
Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.
Baked Cod with Side$16.00
Light and flaky Atlantic cod fillet seasoned with smoky paprika, butter and lemon juice. Topped with fried capers and a side of drawn butter. Served with creamy coleslaw, tartar, lemon wedge and choice of side.
Fish Fry Dinner with Side$16.50
3-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, creamy coleslaw, tartar, lemon wedge and choice of side.
Fish Fry Basket with Fries$13.50
2-piece beer-battered cod, creamy coleslaw, tartar, lemon wedge, fries.
Fried Walleye Dinner$18.00
Hand-breaded crispy walleye with choice of side. Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
Location

1872 N Commerce St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
