Lazy Susan
Your go-to Chinese American take-out
811 Ulloa Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
811 Ulloa Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Goat Hill Pizza
Goat Hill - West Portal offers take-out & delivery.
Toast Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Juice Portal
OPEN for Carry-Out Orders!
Prime Steakhouse
Prime Rib Steakhouse