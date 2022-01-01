Go
Lazy Susan

Your go-to Chinese American take-out

811 Ulloa Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)

Popular Items

Potstickers (Pork + Veggie)$9.95
6 Pan fried crispy dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
Umami Crunch$2.00
Craveable condiment good on everything: crispy garlic with fermented black beans and mushroom extract. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan
Beef and Broccoli$15.95
Seared flank steak with broccoli and Chinese broccoli. Gluten-free
Hot and Sour Soup$8.95
Our version of the classic - velvety egg, firm tofu, scallions, mushroom - in a rich vegetable broth. Gluten-free and vegetarian
Orange Chicken$14.95
Crispy chicken wok-tossed with a brightly flavored orange sauce. Gluten-free
No Utensils Needed
Utensils are provided by default unless you add "No Utensils Needed" to your cart.
Jasmine Rice$2.50
Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan
Sauteed String Beans$12.95
Stir fried string beans in a spicy hoisin sauce. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan
General Tso's Chicken$14.95
The definitive Chinese American favorite: Crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet, savory, and tangy sauce. Served with a side of broccoli. Gluten-free
Crispy Spring Rolls$8.95
3 pieces. Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions and rice noodles in a crispy wonton wrapper. Vegetarian
Location

811 Ulloa Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 2:45 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
