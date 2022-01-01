Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

13455 Maxella Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

13455 Maxella Avenue

Marina Del Rey CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy PIZZA

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MidiCi of MDR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best wood-fired pizzas on the westside on our covered and heated patio (please bring your dog)! The dining room is open again. Happy Hour everyday 3-6pm. Yes, we are showing live sports on our big screens and have live music.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston