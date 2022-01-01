Del Rey restaurants you'll love

Del Rey restaurants
Toast

Del Rey's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Del Rey restaurants

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

4260 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Ray

Avg 4.7 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

13455 Maxella Ave, Marina Del Ray

Avg 4.2 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
