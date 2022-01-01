Del Rey restaurants you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey
|Popular items
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
4260 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Ray
|Popular items
|Muscle Builder
|$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
|Crunchy Monkey
|$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
|Pacific Love
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
13455 Maxella Ave, Marina Del Ray
|Popular items
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Lean + Green
|$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.