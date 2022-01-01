Venice restaurants you'll love

Venice restaurants
Toast

Must-try Venice restaurants

Beach & Brew image

 

Beach & Brew

405 Washington Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish n Chips$19.00
Beer Battered Cod | Togarashi | Yuzu Kosho Tartar Sauce | Fries
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Shrimp | Chicken | Andouille Sausage | Jasmine Rice
The Burger$18.00
All Natural West Coast Beef | Onion Jam | Pickles | Cheddar | Sprouts | Green Grain Mustard | Fries | Brioche Bun
Nueva image

 

Nueva

822 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Queso Oaxaca, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Pico De Gallo, Crema
Mediterranean Octopus Taco$7.00
Green Harrisa Aoli, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Lime Mango Slaw, Mint
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Roasted Scallion, Avocado, Garlic Cilantro Jalapeno Salsa
Charcoal Venice image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (5865 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoky Grilled Chicken Wings$17.50
Oregano, Chili, Vinegar
Broccolini$14.00
Broccolini, Onions, Fermented Black Beans, Mint
Little Gems$16.00
Shaved Market Vegetables, Breadcrumbs, Grilled Scallion Vinaigrette
The Pier House image

SEAFOOD

The Pier House

7 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.2 (417 reviews)
Takeout
