Venice bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Venice
More about Beach & Brew
Beach & Brew
405 Washington Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
Beer Battered Cod | Togarashi | Yuzu Kosho Tartar Sauce | Fries
|Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
|$24.00
Shrimp | Chicken | Andouille Sausage | Jasmine Rice
|The Burger
|$18.00
All Natural West Coast Beef | Onion Jam | Pickles | Cheddar | Sprouts | Green Grain Mustard | Fries | Brioche Bun
More about Nueva
Nueva
822 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Queso Oaxaca, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Pico De Gallo, Crema
|Mediterranean Octopus Taco
|$7.00
Green Harrisa Aoli, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Lime Mango Slaw, Mint
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Roasted Scallion, Avocado, Garlic Cilantro Jalapeno Salsa
More about Charcoal Venice
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Charcoal Venice
425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Popular items
|Smoky Grilled Chicken Wings
|$17.50
Oregano, Chili, Vinegar
|Broccolini
|$14.00
Broccolini, Onions, Fermented Black Beans, Mint
|Little Gems
|$16.00
Shaved Market Vegetables, Breadcrumbs, Grilled Scallion Vinaigrette