Nueva imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Nueva 822 Washington Blvd

1,873 Reviews

$$

822 Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Tempura Sea Bass Taco

Ceviche

Ceviche Classico

Ceviche Classico

$17.00

Sea Bass, Lime, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Corn Nuts

Vegan Ceviche

Vegan Ceviche

$13.00

Hearts of Palm, Cucumber, Lime, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado

Seafood Coctel

Seafood Coctel

$18.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Salsa Roja, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado

Hamachi Tosatada

Hamachi Tosatada

$18.00

Avocado Aguachile, Sumac, Citrus, Serrno Chili, Radish, Cilantro

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

Northern shrimp, sweet potato, clementine, yellow & red peppers, cilantro, naturium, green onion, pickled red onion, served with plantain chips

Ensalada

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Golden Raisins, Corn Nuts, Creamy Jalapeno Dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Grilled Avocado, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Cilanrto Scallion Vinaigrette

Smokey Caesar

Smokey Caesar

$14.00

Grilled Romaine, Tortilla Strips, Capers, Paresan, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$7.50

Roasted Scallion, Avocado, Garlic Cilantro Jalapeno Salsa

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$7.00

Fresnio Chili, Pico De Gallo

Falafel Taco

Falafel Taco

$6.50

Back Bean Falafel, Cilantro Lebne Crema, Guacamole, Sumac, Red Onion (Available Vegan)

Mediterranean Octopus Taco

Mediterranean Octopus Taco

$9.00

Green Harrisa Aoli, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Lime Mango Slaw, Mint

Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Taco

$8.00

Chili Lime Salt, Cilantro Yogurt Crema, Serrano Pepper, Pineapple Salsa

Tempura Sea Bass Taco

Tempura Sea Bass Taco

$7.50

JIcama Aleppo Slaw, Cilantro Aoli

Short Rib Taco

Short Rib Taco

$7.50

Braised Short Ribs, Mezcal Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Radish Cucumber Escabeche, Cilantro

Mushroom Taco

$6.50

Botanas

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Salsa Nueva, House Made Chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$16.00
Elote

Elote

$10.00

Grilled Sweet Corn, Chipotle Butter, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Lime Crunch (Available Vegan)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts,Pickled Fresno, Tomatillo, Sweet Citrus, Mezcal, Hoja Santa

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Queso Oaxaca, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Pico De Gallo, Crema

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$15.00

Lime, Jalapeno, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro Yogurt (Available Vegan)

Potato Quesadilla

Potato Quesadilla

$13.00

Sweet and Red Potatoes, Red Onion, Sumac, Queso Oaxaca

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$17.00

Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Onion, Queso Oaxaca

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00

Vegan

Refried Beans

$5.00

Vegan refried black beans

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$5.00
Beans and Rice

Beans and Rice

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Salsa

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Platos

Yellow Corn Mole

Yellow Corn Mole

$22.00

Grilled Romanesco, Squash, Summer Succotash, Hazelnut Dukkah, Pickled Red Onion, Mint. Served with a flour tortilla. (Vegan)

Branzino

Branzino

$29.00

Wood Grilled Branzino, Mole Rojo, Castelvetrano Tapenade. Served with white beans and a flour tortilla.

Herb Marinated Steak

Herb Marinated Steak

$33.00

Grilled 12 oz Grass Fed, Free Range rib Eye, Black Beans, Grilled Peppers and Scallions, Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Dark Chocolate Ice Cream

Flan

Flan

$10.00

Orange Burnt Caramel

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Cafe De Olla, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Espresso, Cinnamon

Three Scoops

$10.00

1 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

1 Scoop Sea Salted Caramel

$4.00

1 Scoop Triple Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Queso Oaxca

Kids Falafel Tacos

$6.00

2 black bean falafels on corn tortillas

Kids Sea Bass Taco

$8.00

2 rice flour battered sea bass tacos on corn tortillas

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Kids Rice and Beans

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Montejo Can

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona Lite

$6.00

Bohemia Pilsner

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola De Mexico

$5.00

Sprite De Mexico

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sm Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.00

Lg Bottled Water

$6.00

Lg Sparkling Water

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Nueva is a fun, relaxed Cantina with a modern approach to classic dishes from Mexico from Chefs Vartan Abgaryan and Mesraim Llanez. Nueva features a vast collection of Tequila, Mezcal, Bacanora, Raicilla, and Sotol. Nueva offers outdoor dining in two expansive mid-century inspired patios which are accented with soft hues, teak tables, cabana cushions, and rich, tropical landscaping.

Location

822 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery
Nueva image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chulita
orange star4.6 • 2,162
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291 Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Beach and Brew Venice
orange starNo Reviews
405 Washington Blvd Venice, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Winston House - 23 Windward Ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Only the Wild Ones - 1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gran Blanco
orange star4.4 • 565
80 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marina Del Rey

Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marina Del Rey
Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston