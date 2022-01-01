Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Chulita

2,162 Reviews

$$

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Venice, CA 90291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco
Tinga de Pollo
Chulita Bowl

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$15.00

Hass Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Tostadas

Ensalada Gemito

Ensalada Gemito

$12.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Mexican Ranch, Pepita Dukkah, Radish, Cotija

Taquitos de Camote

Taquitos de Camote

$11.00

Okinawa White Flesh Sweet Potato, Fermented Jalapeno Vegan Aioli, Hibiscus Pickled Onion, Ninja Radish

Ceviche

Ceviche

$17.00

Hamachi, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Avocado, Cucumber, Onion, Citrus Aquachile

Entrees

Quesadilla de Calabaza

Quesadilla de Calabaza

$14.00

Queso Oaxaca, Pipian de Calabaza, Crema, Avocado Salsa **Due to high demand we are making our quesadilla available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since melted cheese is a time sensitive product.

Chulita Bowl

Chulita Bowl

$16.00

Black Beans, Green Cauliflower Rice, Romaine Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Micro Cilantro, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa

Beach Burrito

Beach Burrito

$14.00

Black Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa, Pico de Gallo

Sides

Esquites

Esquites

$9.00

Underwood Farms Corn, Chipotle Butter, Tajin, Cotija

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00

Heirloom Black Beans, Jalapeno, Micro Cilantro

Arroz Verde

Arroz Verde

$8.00

Cauliflower Rice, Poblano, Micro Cilantro, Serrano, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli

Vegan Queso

Vegan Queso

$7.00

Potato, Carrot, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast

Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas

Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas (3)

Cassava Flour Tortillas

Cassava Flour Tortillas

$4.00

Housemade Cassava Flour Tortillas (3)

Avocado

Avocado

$3.00

Side of Avocado

House Salsa

House Salsa

$3.00

Soups

Creamy Vegan Tortilla Soup (12oz)

Creamy Vegan Tortilla Soup (12oz)

$10.00

Creamy Vegan Tortilla Soup with Cashew (contains NUTS), Poblano, Black Bean, Tortilla. Mild/Medium spice level. Please not that this soup is served cold in a 12 oz mason jar. You need to heat it up at home.

Tacos

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$7.00

Beef Cheek, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Avocado Salsa, Hibiscus Pickled Onion, Mexican Furikake (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Vegan Coliflor Al Pastor

Vegan Coliflor Al Pastor

$7.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Minced Onion, Avocado Salsa, Grilled Pineapple (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Pescado

Pescado

$8.00

Grilled Market Fish, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Cabbage Escabeche, Salsa Picante, Vegan Fermented Jalapeno Aioli *Due to high demand we are making our fish taco available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since seafood is a time sensitive product. (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Grilled Nopales

Grilled Nopales

$7.00

Grilled Cactus, Cotija, Blistered Tomato, Avocado Salsa (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Vegan Mushroom Carnitas

Vegan Mushroom Carnitas

$7.00

Marinated Oyster Mushrooms, Radish Pico de Gallo, Vegan Yuzu Crema (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Tinga de Pollo

Tinga de Pollo

$7.00

Free Range Shredded Chicken, Chile Morita, Cotija, Hibiscus Pickled Onion (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$8.00

Creekstone Natural Hanger Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.

Taco Kit (Takeout Only)

Taco Kit (Takeout Only)

$75.00

Friends and Family Taco Party Kit includes Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, and Vegan Cauliflower make your own Taco Kit - comes with approximately 15 tortillas (Feeds 4-6)

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Pudding

Vegan Chocolate Pudding

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Pudding, Blackberry Sauce, Gluten Free Almond Crumble

Vegan Churros

Vegan Churros

$10.00

Vegan and Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie Spiced Churros with a Coconut Coffee Caramel

Cocktails *Pickup Only*

El Pepino

El Pepino

$16.00

Tequila Blanco, Fresh Cucumber, Jalapeno Agave, Lime

Hibiscus Margarita

Hibiscus Margarita

$17.00

Mezcal, Hibiscus, Fresh Lime, Agave Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.

Paloma

Paloma

$16.00

Tequila Blanco, Housemade Grapefruit Soda, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

La Chulita

La Chulita

$17.00

Mezcal, Tepache, Almond Orgeat, Lime, Firewater Bitters. Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.

La Flaca Margarita

La Flaca Margarita

$15.00

Tequila Blanco, Lime, Agave - Classic Skinny Margarita Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.

Mango Margarita

Mango Margarita

$16.00

Reposado, Mango, Lime, Agave Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.

Mezcal Negroni

Mezcal Negroni

$17.00

Mezcal, Gran Classico, Carpano Antica Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Skinny Spicy Margarita: Tequila Blanco, Jalapeno Agave, Fresh Lime Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.

Beer *Pickup Only*

Pacifico

Pacifico

$8.00

Mexican Lager

IPA

IPA

$9.00

Three Weavers IPA, Inglewood, CA

Michelada

Michelada

$9.00

Housemade Michelada Mix with Pacifico

Wine

Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Omen, Pinot Noir, Oregon 2017

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$50.00

Domaine de la Villaudiere, Sauvignon Blanc, Loire 2018 (France)

Rose Bottle

$45.00

Solis Lumen Sud de France, Organic, 2020

Cava Bottle

$35.00

Segura Viudas, Cava Brut, (Spain)

Cava Rose Bottle

$35.00

Segura Viudas Cava Brut Rose, Spain

NA Bev

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

12 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

12 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

Limeade

$6.00

12 oz limeade in a jar

Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

12 oz virgin margarita in a mason jar

Party Mixers

Chulita Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Mixers for 4 cocktails. Please use specification on front label for proper pouring and add in your own Tequila or Mezcal.
Seasonal Mango Mix

Seasonal Mango Mix

$20.00

Mango, Fresh Lime, Agave. Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.

Hibiscus Mix

Hibiscus Mix

$20.00

Hibiscus , Fresh Lime, Agave Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.

Skinny Mix

Skinny Mix

$20.00

Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.

Spicy Mix

Spicy Mix

$20.00

Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.

El Pepino Mix

El Pepino Mix

$20.00

Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.

Housemade Michelada Mix

Housemade Michelada Mix

$10.00

Housemade Michelada Mix (contains SHELLFISH/clam broth) Clamato, lemon, lime, pepper, hot sauce, tojin. Served in 12 ounce mason jar enough for 8 Micheladas. Follow directions on label

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue

Website

Location

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

Gallery
Chulita image
FAKE image
Chulita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nueva - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Winston House - 23 Windward Ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Only the Wild Ones - 1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gran Blanco
orange star4.4 • 565
80 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Beach and Brew Venice
orange starNo Reviews
405 Washington Blvd Venice, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Venice

Calif Chicken Cafe - Venice
orange star4.8 • 12,756
424 South Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gjusta
orange star4.6 • 11,294
320 Sunset Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
orange star4.4 • 8,838
444 Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Venice
orange star4.4 • 7,870
512 Rose Ave Suite A Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Superba Food + Bread - Venice
orange star4.6 • 5,680
1900 S Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Venice
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston