Pescado

$8.00

Grilled Market Fish, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Cabbage Escabeche, Salsa Picante, Vegan Fermented Jalapeno Aioli *Due to high demand we are making our fish taco available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since seafood is a time sensitive product. (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.