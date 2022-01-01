Go
Living Room

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

178 Ave U • $$

Avg 4 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

Stuffed Salmon$30.00
Penne Vodka$14.00
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Margarita Top Shelf$16.00
Grilled Lamb Chops$30.00
Living Room Salad$12.00
Sangria Red$12.00
French Fries$7.00
Filet Mignon$38.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

178 Ave U

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
