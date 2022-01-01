Caffe Nonna

Caffé Nonna is the result of over 100 years of rustic Italian recipes and rural cooking techniques. Chef Dan’s grandmother, ‘Nonna’ Esther Carapella, developed her family recipes in the Abruzzi region of Italy during the 1920s while raising her family. These recipes were imported to the United States by her family over the next 50 years. Her grandson, Chef Daniel Maggipinto, opened Caffé Nonna in honor of classic recipes and her favorite saying “To eat well is to live well!”.

