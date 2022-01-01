Go
Toast

Machete

Come in and enjoy!

2817 E 3rd Ave #f

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo Rostizado$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
Arrachera Con Chile Relleno$5.75
Sirloin/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
Masa Crisps & Salsas$6.00
Al Pastor$4.75
Duroc Roasted Pig in Guajillo chile Marinade/ Pineapple/ Onions & cilantro
Arrachera$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
Tinga$4.75
Rotisserie Chiken Braised in Onion Chipotle Adobo & Tomato/ Lettuce/ Crema de Rancho
Campechano$5.75
Sirloin/ Red Chorizo/ Oaxaca cheese/ Avocado salsa/ Onions & cilantro
Langosta$9.00
Grilled Lobster/ Smoked Avocado/ Corn/ Chile Morita Aioli/ Squid ink tortilla
Guacamole$12.00
Classic Guacamole includes masa crisps & Salsas
Camaron$6.25
Grilled Shrimp/ Poblano Pesto/ Avocado/ Mango-Pico/ Squid ink Tortilla
See full menu

Location

2817 E 3rd Ave #f

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Margs Taco Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aviano Detroit

No reviews yet

Denver’s original third wave, artisanal coffee shop. A perfect spot for all life’s moments: meet new people, form groundbreaking ideas, and enjoy a perfectly crafted cup of coffee.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston