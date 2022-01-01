Go
Maine Shack

Time to get the lobstah!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1535 Central St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)

Popular Items

Naked Lobster Roll$26.00
Plain Chilled CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Fried Scallops - 1 lb$43.00
*Based on Market Price* *Lightly Coated & Flash Fried.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Lobster Tail Skewer$15.00
Brown Butter Style Lobster Tail on a Bed of Bibb Lettuce, Served With Chips.
Fried Haddock$16.00
*Lightly Coated.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Fisher Maine Platter$24.00
*Lightly Coated.* 4oz each of Fried Haddock, Scallops, and Shrimp. Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Scallop Roll$14.00
*Based on Market Price* Fried Scallops, Bibb Lettuce, & Tartar Sauce on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Fried Clams - 1/4 lb$28.00
*Based on Market Price* *Lightly Coated.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Connecticut Lobster Roll$26.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Fried Shrimp - 1/2 lb$15.00
*Lightly Coated.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Lobster B.L.T$19.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & CK Lobster Meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1535 Central St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

