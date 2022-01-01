Go
Bodega Malbec

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

10151 Riverside Drive

Popular Items

Vegetales al horno$8.95
Seasonal roasted vegetables
Linguini Boloñesa$19.95
Thin pasta I Lean homemade ground beef ragu
Empanadas Criollas$10.95
(choice of two)
Beef I spinach & cheese I chicken I ham & cheese
Espinaca Salteada$7.95
Sautéed spinach, shallots, butter and extra virgin olive oil.
Bife Ancho con Hueso$79.95
45 oz. wood fired rib eye steak on the bone
Bodega Malbec Salad$13.95
Organic Romaine Hearts | Radicchio | Goat Cheese | Avocado | Cucumbers | Frisse | Croutons | Special Dressing
Entraña a la Parrilla$35.95
10 oz. Natural skirt steak and chimichurri norteño,
Pollo a Las Hierbas$23.95
Half flat grilled free range chicken.
Papas Provenzal$7.95
French fries I garlic I parsley
Location

10151 Riverside Drive

Toluca Lake CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
