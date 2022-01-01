Bodega Malbec
Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.
10151 Riverside Drive
Location
10151 Riverside Drive
Toluca Lake CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
