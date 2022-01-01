Mamma Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
5504 Connecticut Ave NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5504 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase
Come in and enjoy!
The Little Beet Table
Serving wellness inspired cuisine, wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Open for dining (strict Covid-19 precautions are enforced) and carryout through the Toast TakeOut app. All of our products are available through the Toast Takeout app. Delivery available through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.
Lia's
Great Food, Libation & Merriment!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.