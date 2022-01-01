Go
Toast

Mamma Lucia

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

5504 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$3.00
18" Margherita Pizza$24.00
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza$13.00
Chicken Parmigiana D$23.00
14" New York Style Pizza$17.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
Greek Salad$13.00
Spaghetti D (Protein)$19.00
18" New York Style Pizza$20.00
Personal Pizza$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5504 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Little Beet Table

No reviews yet

Serving wellness inspired cuisine, wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Open for dining (strict Covid-19 precautions are enforced) and carryout through the Toast TakeOut app. All of our products are available through the Toast Takeout app. Delivery available through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

Lia's

No reviews yet

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston