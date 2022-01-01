Go
MARSEILLE

Come in and enjoy!!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

630 9th Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)

Popular Items

WARM GOAT CHEESE TART$17.00
sweet onion - balsamic jam, frisée
LE BURGER$24.00
topped with imported gruyere cheese and a bacon - red wine - onion marmalade, french fries
FRIES$7.00
ORGANIC CHICKEN$32.00
rosti potato, buttered asparagus, madeira sauce
STAWBERRY TART$12.00
cinnamon crème fraiche, pumpkin seed tuille
SOUPE a l'OIGNON$15.00
rich beef based onion soup, crostini & melted gruyere
DUCK LIVER MOUSSE$16.00
black cherry - bourbon gelée
PRIME NY STRIP STEAK$46.00
béarnaise sauce, pommes frites
HONEY GLAZED DUCK BREAST$34.00
farro, pickled ramps, peas, wood ear mushrooms, candied rhubarb, port wine gastric
NORWEGIAN SALMON$32.00
pea puree, tomato - fennel broth, frisée, fennel & orange salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

630 9th Ave

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

