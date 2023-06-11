Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Osteria La Baia La Baia NYC

review star

No reviews yet

129 W 52nd Street

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Margherita DOP

$27.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato san marzano, basil, olive oil


WOOD BURNING OVEN PIZZA

Margherita DOP

$27.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato san marzano, basil, olive oil

Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

4 cheeses gorgonzola DOP, fontina, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, garlic

Diavola

$29.00

Spicy salami, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, basil, red onion, olive oil

Pizza al Tartufo

$35.00

Truffle pizza, mozzarella cheese, pecorino, parmesan shaved, arugula

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

129 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Osteria La Baia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maman - Rockefeller
orange starNo Reviews
12 W. 48th Street NY, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Fifth Avenue
orange star4.6 • 10,777
10 E 52nd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Papillon Bistro & Bar - 22 East 54th Street
orange star4.4 • 1,041
22 East 54th Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Central Park South
orange star4.8 • 138
1794 Broadway New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Dutch Fred's - 307 W47th street
orange starNo Reviews
307 W47th street NY, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Catering
orange starNo Reviews
790 9th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston