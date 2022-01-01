Marz Community Brewing

Fruited Wild Ale with Cherry, Lime and Pineapple - 6% ABV

The final installment in our ongoing Floridaweiss series, Floridaweiss #3. This time it’s with Cherry, Lime and Pineapple! Marz Floridaweiss is inspired by our peers in Florida who take tangy berliner weiss-style base beers and add all kinds of fruits and purees in order to make super juicy brews. Although you can enjoy them in the Florida sun, we believe these beers are great any time of the year.

