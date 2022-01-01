Go
Marz Community Brewing

Founded on the premise that the art, culture, food, and liquid we were drinking and enjoying would also be enjoyed by others; we created Marz as a platform for ongoing experimental collaboration in the beers we we brew, and with the culture of the city as well.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

3630 South Iron Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, pickled shallots, walnuts, house made focaccia croutons, lemon dijon vinaigrette.
Juniper Fizz Elixir 4/pk$14.00
The Marz Juniper Fizz Elixir is made with Juniper Berries, Spruce Tips, Blood Orange Peel, Grapefruit Peel, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, and 30 mg Hemp, with no sugar added.
Build Your Own XL Pizza$25.00
Floridaweiss #3 4/pack$14.00
Fruited Wild Ale with Cherry, Lime and Pineapple - 6% ABV
The final installment in our ongoing Floridaweiss series, Floridaweiss #3. This time it’s with Cherry, Lime and Pineapple! Marz Floridaweiss is inspired by our peers in Florida who take tangy berliner weiss-style base beers and add all kinds of fruits and purees in order to make super juicy brews. Although you can enjoy them in the Florida sun, we believe these beers are great any time of the year.
Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$10.00
Sour cream and cream cheese combine for a rich, creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3630 South Iron Street

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
