Matt's Latin BBQ

High Tide Harry's

High Tide Harry's is a family-owned and operated Seafood Restaurant located 2 miles North of the Orlando Airport that has been serving the locals Crab Legs, Lobster, Shrimp, Fresh Fish, Oysters, Chicken, Steaks, Burgers, Ribs & more since 1995! We are honored to have been recently voted as the Reader's Choice for Best Overall Restaurant in the Orlando Sentinel's Foodie Awards back-to-back in 2021 and 2022!

