Maverick Whiskey is a small batch craft distillery located in downtown San Antonio. In our historic building from 1917 we have our distillery, micro brewery, tasting room, restaurant, and event space. We make amazing cocktails with our house spirits, and pair it perfectly with our delicious food menu.

STEAKS

115 Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

115 Broadway St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
