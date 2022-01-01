Max's Wine Dive
At Max’s Wine Dive, we’re all about bringing “gourmet comfort food” to our guests alongside a constantly curated selection of wines from around the world, some of which cannot be found anywhere else, all served with a down-to-earth, rock-n-roll style. A wine bar that’s fun, funky, eclectic and a complete juxtaposition that captures the qualities of a casual, industrial feel with a top-notch food and wine program. Max’s Wine Dive appeals to diners who are hungry for all the rich flavors of fine dining without the stodginess that often accompanies a “fine-dining” experience. Fried Chicken and Champagne? Why the hell not?!
4720 Washington Ave.
Popular Items
Location
4720 Washington Ave.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston
At Cowboys and Indians, family serves family. We offer the best of local Texan favorites and authentic Indian dishes in a modern casual dining experince. Our menu blends the flavors of Texas and spices of India with local and organic ingredients and all-natural meats to offer diverse and healthy dining options. We invite you to explore our traditional and unique dishes complimented by Texas craft beers, wines and inspired hand craft cocktails.
Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
Cabo is a restaurant that commits and dedicates to preserve Mexican food recipes as they are made in Mexico so we deliver an authentic flavor to our customers in the U.S.A.
Like in our country, we prepare everything fresh from scratch. In Mexico there is a large availability and easy access to fresh ingredients straight from local farmers, fishermen and even cattle growers. That’s how we learned nothing beats FRESH! And that is something we try to keep here. We search all around to get the freshest ingredients possible so we can deliver exceptional flavor to our customers. That definitely you can taste!
HandleBar Houston
WELCOME TO THE ADULT WONDERLAND
Zoa Moroccan
Come in and enjoy!