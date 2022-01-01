Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Bodega 4520 Washington Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4520 Washington Ave

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smash Burger- Single

$7.95

Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Bodega Sauce, Potato

Smash Burger- Double

$9.95

Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Bodega Sauce, Potato

Smash Burger- Triple

$12.95

Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Bodega Sauce, Potato

Old School - Single

$9.50

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Bodega Sauce, Brioche

Old School - Double

$12.50

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Bodega Sauce, Brioche

Chopped Cheese

$10.95

Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Bodega Sauce, Hoagie

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Screwed Fries

$5.95

Cheese, onion, Bodega Sauce

Chopped Fries

$8.95

Patty, Cheese, onion, Bodega Sauce

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

18 oz

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

MM Lemonade

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$6.50

Sauces + Peppers

Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Cheese sauce

$2.00

Bodega Sauce

$0.99

Aioli

$0.99

Habaneros

$0.65

Jalapenos

$0.65

Craft Pita

Olive Oil

$18.00

Seasoning

$8.00

Kin

Spice

$5.75

Small Sauce

$6.50

Big Sauce

$8.50

Feges BBQ

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Rub

$10.00

Coffee

Greenway

$19.00

Tenfold

$19.00

Bludorn

Hot Sauce

$10.00

Seaside

Seaside Sauce

$10.00

Blood Bros BBQ

BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Rub

$10.00

Pudgy's

Cookies

$5.00

Shirts

Hannah Shirt

$25.00

Bodega Store Shirt

$30.00

Cat Shirt

$30.00

Wash Ave Shirt

$25.00

Misc

Mug

$10.00

Dad Hat

$30.00

Snapback

$30.00

Tote

$20.00

Stickers

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4520 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

