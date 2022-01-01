Go
Toast

Mike's Chicken

Our food is prepared to meet your highest standards. Everything is fried in 100% peanut oil.
For big catering orders, please email us at mikeschickendallas@gmail.com.

CHICKEN

4234 Maple Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1477 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.
Chicken Tenders for 5$47.75
Comes with 15 Chicken Tenders, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces
Coleslaw
Add Pickles$0.50
Sauce (1.5oz)$0.50
French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie$2.15
Whole Jalapeños
Biscuits
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4234 Maple Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Street's Fine Chicken

No reviews yet

Fine chicken for fine folks.

The Great American Hero

No reviews yet

Italian-style sandwich shop serving up heroes since 1947

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

We are Pizza Zealots!

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston