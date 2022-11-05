Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

No reviews yet

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144

Dallas, TX 75219

Popular Items

Fajitas
2 Tacos
Secret Dip

Aperitivos

Nachos

Our Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Fajita Nachos served with Guacamole, Sour Cream and Sliced Jalapenos.

Tamales

$12.50

Two Chicken and Jalapeno and Two Beef Tamales served with Tomatillo and Chili con Carne sauces

Quesadillas de Carumba

$14.50

Choice of Fajita Beef, Fajita Chicken or Sauteed Spinach Quesadillas served with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Quesadillas de Brisket

$14.50

Slow cooked Brisket Quesadillas served with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Chili Con Queso

$6.00

Creamy Queso dip with red, green and Jalapeno peppers

Baja Chicken

$12.50

Bacon Wrapped Chicken stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese and Jalapeno slivers served with Ranch and Cayenne sauces

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.95

Four house made stuffed Jalapenos filled with shredded Chicken, Texas pecans, Raisins and Jack cheese served with Ranch

Botanas Platter

$20.00

Beef Fajita Nachos, Chicken Fajita Quesadillas , Flautas , Stuffed Jalapenos, Chili Con Queso and Guacamole

Hatch Queso

$6.75

Fiery Hatch Chili con Queso

Secret Dip

$8.00

Layered Queso dip with Seasoned Beef, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Sopas/Ensaladas

Sopa de Tortilla

Tomato based Tortilla soup with with chicken and jack cheese

Sopa Charro Bean

Pinto bean soup made with Dos XX

Sopa de Poblano

Out of stock

Taco Salad

$13.00

Choice of Seasoned Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.50

Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Guacamole Salad

$9.00

Fresh guacamole salad blended with avocado, onion and lime

Tostadas

$12.00

Three crispy red corn tortillas covered with refried beans, Cascabel Chicken , avocado cream slaw and Queso Fresco

Fiesta Salad Chicken

$14.50

Crispy greens, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, roasted corn pico de gallo and grilled Chicken

Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.00

Grilled atlantic Salmon with Agave citrus glaze over romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved Asiago cheese

Dinner Salad

$3.95

Small house salad with choice of dressing

Fajitas

Char Grilled with Peppers and Onions. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico, de Gallo, Sour Cream Cheddar Cheese and Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp flat grilled with sweet peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans , guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and flour tortillas

Lite Fajitas

Prepared without oil, choice of Char-grilled Beef Skirt Steak , Chicken or Combination over seared vegetables served with black beans, guacamole , pico de gallo and sour cream

Taco Traditional

2 Tacos

$12.00

Choice of two crispy, puffed or soft tacos filled with either seasoned taco Beef or shredded Chicken. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three grilled Tilapia soft corn Tacos topped with avocado cream Slaw, Queso Fresco and served with Cilantro lime rice and black beans

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Three slow roasted Brisket Tacos served with Spanish rice, beans and spicy gravy on the side

Brisket Chimichanga

$17.00

Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted Brisket, braised onion, poblano pepper and cheddar cheese fried to golden brown. Topped off with pan gravy and served with Charro beans and Spanish rice

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three slow roasted Pork Tacos topped with spicy Arbol and creamy Avocado sauces. Served with Cilantro lime rice and black beans

Chili Relleno

$15.00

House specialty A lightly battered Anaheim pepper filled with choice of filling and sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans

Tres Tacos

$16.00

Grilled Fish taco, Pork Carnitas taco and Brisket taco served with Spanish rice and black beans

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$17.00

Large flour tortilla filled with Chicken Fajita, sliced avocado and Monterey Jack cheese fried golden brown. Topped off with spicy green chili sauce and served with lime rice and black beans

Flautas

$14.00

Four crispy corn tortillas filled with seasoned Taco Beef on ranchero sauce or Chicken on tomatillo Sauce . Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded Chicken or seasoned Taco beef and covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Texas Enchilada

$16.00

Two cheese Enchiladas covered in chili con carne and topped with Beef fajita meat and queso served with Spanish rice and refried beans

2 Enchiladas

$12.00

Choice of two Chicken, Spinach, Cheese or seasoned Beef Enchiladas covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

3 Tacos

$14.50

Choice of three crispy, puffed or soft tacos filled with either seasoned taco Beef or shredded Chicken. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

3 Tacos Dinner

$14.75

Choice of three crispy, puffed or soft tacos filled with either seasoned taco Beef or shredded Chicken. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

3 Enchilada Dinner

$14.75

Especialidadas

Baja Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled bacon wrapped jumbo Shrimp stuffed with jack cheese and fresh jalapeno served with vegetable medley and Papas Fritas style potatoes

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.00

Two Chicken Enchiladas covered in Mole sauce and Queso fresco. Served with black beans and Cilantro Lime rice.

Pollo Con Crema

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast covered in Cilantro cream sauce and served with a vegetable medley and Papas Fritas style potatoes

Pollo con Mole

$17.00

Grilled Chicken breast with delicious Mole sauce. Served with black beans and Cilantro lime rice

Salmon Agave

$18.50

Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet with Agave citrus glaze. Served with cilantro lime rice and fresh vegetable medley

Tacos al Carbon

$18.50

Three grilled Beef Skirt Steak Tacos served with Chili con Queso, guacamole, black beans and Papas Fritas style potatoes

Camarones Con Crema

$20.00

Six seared jumbo Shrimp served with Cilantro cream sauce, Spanish rice and fresh vegetable medley

Avocado Enchiladas

$15.00

Two Enchiladas filled with freshly sliced Avocado and covered in a mild Cilantro Cream sauce. Served with black beans and Lime rice.

Carne Asada Y Enchilada

$19.50

Grilled tender Carne Asada Steak served with a Cheese Enchilada con Carne, Spanish rice, Guacamole and Charro beans

Pollo Con Salsa de Maiz

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast over Poblano black bean sauce topped with roasted corn pico and served with Spanish rice and vegetable medley

Green Chili Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Three soft corn tortilla Tacos filled with jumbo shrimp pieces sauteed in a spicy green chilis topped off with avocado cream Slaw and Queso Fresco. Served with black beans and lime rice

Platillo

Paco

$15.00

Choice of two Enchiladas, crispy Beef Taco served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Maria

$14.00

Avocado Enchilada with Cilantro Cream sauce, Chicken Puffy Taco, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Oscar

$15.00

Cheese Enchilada and Beef Tamale in Chili Con Carne , crispy Beef Taco , Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Martin

$17.00

Crispy Beef Taco, Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream sauce, Beef Tamale, Cheese Enchilada with Chili con carne and Guacamole salad, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Hugo

$14.00

Slow Roasted Brisket Taco and soft Cheese Taco served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Chava

$17.00

Beef Taco al carbon, two Cheese Enchiladas with Chili Con Carne, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Jose

$15.00

Two Beef Flautas with Ranchero sauce, Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream Sauce, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Anna

$15.00

Two Carnitas Enchiladas with queso sauce, Chicken tamale with Tomatillo sauce, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Two flour tortilla filled tacos with scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or Chorizo sausage and cheddar cheese served with refried beans and Papas Fritas

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Three eggs scrambled with crispy tortilla strips and flavorful Tomatillo sauce served with refried beans and Papas Fritas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Three eggs sunny-side up covered in mild Ranchero sauce and served with refried beans and Papas Fritas

Amigos / Burger / CFS

The Works Hamburger

$12.00

Old fashioned Hamburger with French fries

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.75

Chicken fried Steak with choice of Country style with cream gravy, French fries and Texas toast or Cowboy style with Chili con carne , Spanish rice and refried beans

Vegetariano

Tres Cheese Enchiladas

$13.50

Two Enchiladas filled with mild Mexican Cheeses with choice of Cascabel or Mole sauce and served with Cilantro Lime Rice and Black Beans

Vegetable Fajitas

$15.00

Seared vegetable medley of Corn, Mushroom, Zucchini, Broccoli, Red pepper and Carrot served with Black beans , Guacamole , Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Cheddar cheese and corn Tortillas

Enchilada de Hongos

$14.00

Two Sauteed Mushroom Enchiladas topped with spicy Cascabel sauce and served with Black Beans and Avocado Cream Slaw

Tres Cheese Relleno

$14.00

Fried Anaheim pepper filled with mild Mexican cheeses with choice of Black Bean, Cascabel or Mole Sauces served with Cilantro Lime Rice and Black Beans

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheese Burger with two side choices

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Hand breaded Chicken strips with two side choices

Kid Enchilada Plate

$6.00

Choice of Enchilada and sauce served with two side choices

Kid Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Chicken breast with two side choices

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with two side choices

Kid Taco Plate

$6.00

Choice of Taco and two side choices

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese with two side choices

A La Carte

Borracho Beans

$2.25

Dos XX flavored Pinto beans

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

Gluten Free Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Three Gluten free Tortillas

One Brisket Taco

$5.50

Single Brisket Taco

One Carnita Taco

$5.50

Single Carnita Taco

One Enchilada

$4.50

Single Enchilada

One Fish taco

$5.50

Single Fish Taco

One Taco

$4.25

Single Taco

One Taco Carbon

$5.99

Single Taco al Carbon

Refried Beans

$2.25

Refried Beans

Regular Fries

$3.25

French Fries

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.79

Side Cheddar cheese

Side Guac

$2.99

Single scoop of Guacamole

Side Jack Cheese

$1.79

Side Monterrey Jack cheese

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.79

Side Pico de Gallo

Side Queso

$2.99

Side Queso 4oz

Side Rice & Beans

$3.99

Spanish rice & Refried Beans

Side sliced avocado

$2.99

French Fries with fried jalapeno slices

Side Sour Cream

$1.79

Side Sour Cream

Side Tomato

$1.79

Side diced Tomato

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Spanish Rice

2ea Fajita Shrimp

$6.00

2 Baja Shrimp

$8.00

Postras

Flan

$6.00

House Made Caramel Custard

Sopapillas

$5.00

Two fried puffed Pastries dusted in Cinnamon Sugar and served with Honey

Tres leche cake

$8.00

Three milks layered Cake with Cream Cheese frosting

Margaritas

Corona- Rita

$12.00

El Paso Sundown

$10.00

Farida Froze

$10.00

Fruit Marg Swir

$9.50

Mango Rita

$9.50

Margarita Froxen XL

$11.50

Margarita Frozen

$9.00

Margarita Pitcher -Frozen

$37.00

Margarita Pitcher-Rocks

$37.00

Margarita Rocks

$9.00

Margarita Rocks XL

$11.50

Paleta De Mango

$11.00

Pat Perf. Rita

$12.50

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

Rumba Rita

$10.50

Skinny Rita SinAzucar

$10.50

Straw Colada

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Swirl Margarita

$9.50

Swirl Pitcher

$39.00

Top S. Froz

$10.50

Top Shelf Pitcher-Frozen

$43.00

Top Shelf Pitcher-Rocks

$43.00

Top Shelf Rocks

$10.50

Beer

Bohemia Btl

$5.00

Bud Btl

$4.75

Bud Lt Btl

$4.75

Carta Blanca Btl

$5.00

Coors Lt Btl

$4.75

Corona Btl

$5.00

Corona Lt Btl

$5.00

Dos XX Btl

$5.00

Dos XX Lager Btl

$5.00

Heineken Btl

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.75

Miller Lt Btl

$4.75

Negra Mod Btl

$5.00

Negra Mod Esp Btl

$5.00

O'Doul's Btl

$5.00

Pacifico Btl

$5.00

Shiner Btl

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate Can

$5.00Out of stock

Victoria Btl

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Red bull

$3.79

Sprite

$2.89

Topo Chico

$3.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

