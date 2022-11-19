  • Home
A map showing the location of Village Baking Co. Oaklawn 3218 Oaklawn Ave

Village Baking Co. Oaklawn 3218 Oaklawn Ave

No reviews yet

3218 Oaklawn Ave

Dallas, TX 75219

Popular Items

Croissant
Chocolate Croissant Loaf - Slice

Sweet

Blueberry Financier

$4.95
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.95

a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.

Pumpkin Scone

$3.95

Croissant aux Amandes

$5.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

a sweet, slightly crunchy, cookie with chocolate chunks.

Chocolate Croissant Loaf - Slice

Chocolate Croissant Loaf - Slice

$4.50

croissant dough filled with chocolate and baked into a loaf pan.

Croissant Fruit Square

Croissant Fruit Square

$5.50

a pastry made from croissant dough filled with vanilla custard and fresh blueberries.

Laminated Brioche

Laminated Brioche

$4.25

a light, flaky pastry made from croissant dough filled with cinnamon and sugar.

Maple Pecan Financier

$4.85
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.25

A flaky, buttery pastry wrapped around two batons of chocolate.

Pain Au Chocolat Aux Amandes

Pain Au Chocolat Aux Amandes

$5.45

croissant filled with chocolate and almond paste and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Palmier

$5.00

Scone

$3.95

Savory

Bacon Croissant

Bacon Croissant

$4.95

a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.

Bacon, Cheddar, and Jalapeno Croissant

Bacon, Cheddar, and Jalapeno Croissant

$4.95

A flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon, cheddar cheese and jalapeno

Croissant

Croissant

$3.95

Flaky, buttery crescent-shaped French pastry

Pretzel Croissant

Pretzel Croissant

$4.95

a flaky, buttery, salted croissant with the texture of a pretzel.

Kouign Amann

Chocolate Kouign Amann

Chocolate Kouign Amann

$5.50

Laminated dough that is denser and more caramelized than a croissant. It also adds sugar sprinkled between the layers and chunks of semi-sweet chocolate.

Raspberry Kouign Amann

Raspberry Kouign Amann

$5.50

Laminated dough that is denser and more caramelized than a croissant. It also adds sugar sprinkled between the layers and fresh fruit, typically raspberries.

Pastry

Eclair

Eclair

$4.50

a French oblong pastry made from pate choux and filled with vanilla pastry cream and topped with chocolate glaze.

Fruit Tartelette

Fruit Tartelette

$5.25

Small tart made with vanilla cream and fresh fruit with a light glaze.

Tarte Bourdaloue - Sice

Tarte Bourdaloue - Sice

$5.00

a classic French baked pear tart made with a sweet, tart dough and filled with pears and frangipane.

Raspberry Swiss Roll

$6.95

Pumpkin Swiss Roll

$6.95

Apricot Tart

$7.95Out of stock

Peach Tartelette

$9.95

Apple Tartellete

$7.95

Pecan Tartellete

$7.95

Chocolate Pecan Pie - Slice

$8.50

Pecan Pie - Slice

$8.50

Apple Pie - Slice

$8.50

Pumpkin Pie - Slice

$4.50

Whole Tartes & Pies

$55.00+

Banana Pecan Bread

$5.95

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

$5.95

Pumpkin Bread

$5.95

Coffee Cake

$7.50

Zucchini Pecan Bread

$7.95

Quiche

Ham and Gruyere Quiche - Slice

Ham and Gruyere Quiche - Slice

$6.75

Quiche with origin in the Lorraine region of France. It includes ham, gruyere cheese, egg and cream.

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche - Slice

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche - Slice

$6.75

French egg-based pastry filled with mushrooms and gruyere cheese.

Cake

Carrot Cake - Slice

Carrot Cake - Slice

$7.00

cake that contains carrots mixed into the batter. It is moist, soft and make with warming spices and pecans. Topped with cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Cake - Slice

Chocolate Cake - Slice

$7.00

a rich, moist chocolate cake with both cake and mousse layers topped with chocolate ganache

Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice

Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice

$6.50

a rich, dense, fudgy cake that is gluten-free. Topped with powder sugar

Sandwiches

Jambon et Fromage

$10.95

Tomato Croque Monsieur

$8.95

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Turkey and Bacon Sandwich

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Caprese Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Bread

Baguette

$3.25

Demi Baguette

$1.25

Sourdough Boule

$5.95

Meyer Lemon

$5.50

Multigrain Boule

$5.50

Cheddar Jalapeno Boule

$5.95

Sourdough Batard

$7.50

Pull-Apart Rolls

$7.00

Pre-sliced Sourdough Boule

$5.95

Pre-sliced Meyer Lemon

$5.50

Pre-sliced Multigrain Boule

$5.50

Pre-sliced Cheddar Jalapeno Boule

$5.95

Pre-sliced Sourdough Batard

$7.50

Espresso Drinks

Latte - 16oz

$4.85

Latte - 12oz

$4.45

Espresso - Double

$2.95

Cortado - 8oz

$3.45

Cappuccino - 12oz

$3.75

Mocha - 16oz

$5.45

Americano - 12oz

$3.25

Caramel Latte - 16oz

$5.35

Chai Latte - 16oz

$5.45

Cold Brew Coffee - 16oz

$4.35

Macchiato - Double

$3.25

Add Syrup - 2 Pump

$0.75

Add Espresso - Shot to a Drink

$1.25

Sub/Add Oat Milk

$1.00

Sub/Add Almond Milk

$1.00

Flat White - 12oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Drip Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.45

Iced Tea

$2.50

Freshly brewed black iced tea

London Fog

$2.75

Hot - Earl Grey Tea

$2.75

Hot - Jasmine Tea

Hot- Chamomile Tea

$2.75

Hot- Peppermint Tea

$2.75

Bottled

Aqua Panna

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Topo Chico

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Evian

$2.75

Richards Rain Water

$2.25

Cup

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Retail Packaged

Chip - Original Salt

$1.95

Chip - Rosemary & Olive

$1.95

Chip - Salt & Pepper

$1.95

Chip - Spicy Dill

$1.95

Chip - Jalapeno

$1.95

Bonne Maman Jam

$1.50

Bonne Maman Honey

$2.25

Butter, Mini Irish KerryGold

$0.50

Patisserie Packaged

Crispy Almond Cookies

$9.00

Brownie

$5.95

Lavash Crisps

$5.95

Granola

$9.95

Artisan Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$3.95

A long, thin loaf of French bread that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Baguette - Demi

Baguette - Demi

$1.25

Smaller, softer version of regular baguette, perfect for sandwiches.

Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$5.95

Boule from the French meaning ball. A bread with a yeasty, sour taste.

Kouign Amann

Chocolate Kouign Amann

Chocolate Kouign Amann

$7.25

Laminated dough that is denser and more caramelized than a croissant. It also adds sugar sprinkled between the layers and chunks of semi-sweet chocolate.

Raspberry Kouign Amann

Raspberry Kouign Amann

$7.25

Laminated dough that is denser and more caramelized than a croissant. It also adds sugar sprinkled between the layers and fresh fruit, typically raspberries.

Savory

Bacon Croissant

Bacon Croissant

$5.95

a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.

Bacon, Cheddar, and Jalapeno Croissant

Bacon, Cheddar, and Jalapeno Croissant

$5.95

A flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon, cheddar cheese and jalapeno

Croissant

Croissant

$4.95

Flaky, buttery crescent-shaped French pastry

Pretzel Croissant

Pretzel Croissant

$5.95

a flaky, buttery, salted croissant with the texture of a pretzel.

Sweet

Croissant aux Amandes

$6.25
Pain Au Chocolat Aux Amandes

Pain Au Chocolat Aux Amandes

$6.55

croissant filled with chocolate and almond paste and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.55

a sweet, slightly crunchy, cookie with chocolate chunks.

Coffee Cake

$9.25
Chocolate Croissant Loaf - Slice

Chocolate Croissant Loaf - Slice

$5.25

croissant dough filled with chocolate and baked into a loaf pan.

Croissant Fruit Square

Croissant Fruit Square

$6.55

a pastry made from croissant dough filled with vanilla custard and fresh blueberries.

Laminated Brioche

Laminated Brioche

$5.25

a light, flaky pastry made from croissant dough filled with cinnamon and sugar.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.25

A flaky, buttery pastry wrapped around two batons of chocolate.

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.95

a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.

Palmier

$6.25

Banana Pecan Bread

$7.25

Cake

Carrot Cake - Slice

Carrot Cake - Slice

$8.25

cake that contains carrots mixed into the batter. It is moist, soft and make with warming spices and pecans. Topped with cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Cake - Slice

Chocolate Cake - Slice

$8.25

a rich, moist chocolate cake with both cake and mousse layers topped with chocolate ganache

Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice

Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice

$7.95

a rich, dense, fudgy cake that is gluten-free. Topped with powder sugar

Pastry

Eclair

Eclair

$5.25

a French oblong pastry made from pate choux and filled with vanilla pastry cream and topped with chocolate glaze.

Fruit Tartelette

Fruit Tartelette

$6.25

Small tart made with vanilla cream and fresh fruit with a light glaze.

Tarte Bourdaloue - Sice

Tarte Bourdaloue - Sice

$6.25

a classic French baked pear tart made with a sweet, tart dough and filled with pears and frangipane.

Raspberry Swiss Roll

$8.25

Lemon Meringue Tart

$8.25Out of stock

Quiche

Ham and Gruyere Quiche - Slice

Ham and Gruyere Quiche - Slice

$6.25

Quiche with origin in the Lorraine region of France. It includes ham, gruyere cheese, egg and cream.

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche - Slice

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche - Slice

$6.25

French egg-based pastry filled with mushrooms and gruyere cheese.

Sandwiches

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$13.25

Sandwich on demi-baguette filled with ham, provolone and French butter.

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$10.95

French open-faced ham and cheese sandwich made on sourdough bread and topped with gruyere cheese, ham, tomatoes and bechamel sauce (rich white sauce made from milk & herbs)

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Sandwich made on pretzel croissant filled with corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Goods

Almond Cookie

Almond Cookie

$10.95

Light buttery cookies topped with almonds

Chip - Jalapeno

$2.25

Chip - Original Salt

$2.25

Chip - Rosemary & Olive

$2.25

Chip - Salt & Pepper

$2.25

Chip - Spicy Dill

$2.25
Granola

Granola

$7.25

A sweet, salty mix of sliced almonds, oats, coconut and honey.

Lavash

Lavash

$7.25

A french cracker topped with parmesan and sesame seeds

Milk Chocolate, Bourbon Pecan Biscotti (1 pack)

$2.25Out of stock

Milk Chocolate, Bourbon Pecan Biscotti (4 pack)

$6.25Out of stock

White chocolate Cherry Biscotti (1 Pack)

$2.25Out of stock

White chocolate Cherry Biscotti (4 Pack)

$7.25Out of stock

Brownie

$7.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$3.25

Latte - 16oz

$5.25

Latte - 12oz

$5.25

Sub/Add Almond Milk

$1.16

Add Syrup - 2 Pump

$0.55

Add Espresso - Shot to a Drink

$1.25

Americano - 12oz

$3.95

Cafe Au Lait - 12oz

$3.45

Cappuccino - 12oz

$4.55

Caramel Latte - 16oz

$5.35

Chai Latte - 16oz

$5.95

Coffee Refill

$0.92

Cold Brew Coffee - 16oz

$5.25

Cortado - 8oz

$3.45

Espresso - Double

$3.55

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Macchiato - Double

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Mocha - 16oz

$5.45

Flat White - 12oz

$4.25

Bottled

Aqua Panna

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Topo Chico

$2.55

Diet Coke

$2.55

Dr Pepper

$2.55

Cup

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Tea

Hot - Earl Grey Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Freshly brewed black iced tea

London Fog

$3.25

Hot- Irish Tea

$3.25

Hot- Mint Tea

$3.25

Hot- Chamomile Tea

$3.25

Hot- Peppermint Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3218 Oaklawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery

