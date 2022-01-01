Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

Since 2004, Naviya’s has been a sophisticated, contemporary and yet an at-home brasserie that serves authentic and quality Thai cuisine. What we have to offer is nothing like the other Thai restaurants in town. We cook every dish not only with fresh ingredients but also with a strong sense of pride. Be this your first or fiftieth visit, we exhibit the very same enthusiasm for your presence tonight. Every visit, no matter the number of times here, we will endeavour to earn your loyalty in very much the same way.

