Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
3813 W 44th Street
Popular Items
Location
3813 W 44th Street
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hello Pizza
Hello Pizza takeaway is a no-tipping operation. We add a 18% surcharge to all takeaway/pick-up orders to support fair wages and benefits for our entire team. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9, this charge is not a gratuity for employee service.
For delivery orders, we charge a $5 delivery fee, and an additional tip may be added for the driver. Delivery orders do not incur the 18% surcharge.
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
Come in and enjoy!
Café Cerés
Come in and enjoy!!
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Since 2004, Naviya’s has been a sophisticated, contemporary and yet an at-home brasserie that serves authentic and quality Thai cuisine. What we have to offer is nothing like the other Thai restaurants in town. We cook every dish not only with fresh ingredients but also with a strong sense of pride. Be this your first or fiftieth visit, we exhibit the very same enthusiasm for your presence tonight. Every visit, no matter the number of times here, we will endeavour to earn your loyalty in very much the same way.