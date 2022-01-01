Go
Mink

1700 Trumbull

East Coast Oysters by the Dozen$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
Almond Cherry Crepe cake$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
West Coast Oysters by the Dozen$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
Location

1700 Trumbull

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in Corktown, Detroit
Folk is a gourmet market & cafe offering high quality and thoughtfully sourced provisions.
Food, drinks, grocery and gifts can be ordered online, from our walk-up espresso window or shopped in-person.
We specialize in gourmet grocery, gifts, biodynamic wine and offer catering services.

