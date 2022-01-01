Go
MOJO Kitchen

MOJO Kitchen in Jacksonville Beach is our second location, which opened in 2005. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

BBQ • GRILL

1500 Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2323 reviews)

Popular Items

The Whole Hawg$45.00
Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast
Beef Brisket$19.00
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Homemade Banana Pudding$6.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Pit-Smoked Chicken$17.00
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Pulled Pork Shoulder$16.00
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Beach FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
