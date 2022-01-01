Go
Mullets Fish Camp & Market

Family friendly back yard seafood joint, with some Big Flavors

3901 6th St. S.

Popular Items

Signature Smoked Wings (SB)$6.99
Peel N Eat Shrimp - Mullet's Style (SB)$19.99
Allagash white$7.00
Mahi Spread 8oz (SB)$8.99
Blue Cheese Sauce$1.00
Yuengling - Amber Lager$3.50
Gulf Grouper Sandwich$15.99
Dirte Sauce$1.00
Coppertail Free Dive - IPA$6.00
Location

3901 6th St. S.

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
