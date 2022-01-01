Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Excellent place to enjoy interior Mexican food, we offer awesome food, service and amazing bar, come and join us for an amazing experience
1615 N Loop 1604 E
Popular Items
Location
1615 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smashin Crab
Come on in and enjoy!
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap
Come on in and enjoy!