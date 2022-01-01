Go
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

SEAFOOD

650 NW 71st Street • $

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)

Popular Items

Ox Tail$25.00
Savor the flavor of a meat which expresses its full potential only once stewed for hours upon hours.
The serving is 4 delicious morsels of ox tail. We know that this is the most expensive item on our menu and the price for this cut of meat continues to rise! We have options available on our menu at all price points. If your order this, savor and enjoy every bite.
Ox Tail was originally discarded as being useless and is now one of the most expensive cuts of meat available. We finish the dish with potatoes and carrots. This is bone-sucking deliciousness!
Goat Stew$17.00
Goat is a flavorful and unique meat, higher in protein and iron than beef and lower in fat content. This stew is a perfect Caribbean specialty.
Curry Goat$17.00
Curry Goat Special! The goat is so tender and deliciously finished with potatoes, peas and curry sauce.
Delicious Jamiacan specialty :)
Tofu Stroganoff$11.50
A vegan dish so "creamy" and rich that you'll forget how healthy it is!
Tofu, spiced and baked with a ton of spices, cubed and sautéed with celery, carrot, onion in a nutritional yeast based sauce.
We started in the early 80's as a health food catering business and this is one of our original recipes.
Spinach and Lima Beans$11.00
Steamed spinach sautéed with lima beans, carrots, onions, celery and flavored with traditional Haitian spices.
Absolutely delicious! Enjoy this in it's Vegan version or add on from our other options.
Fried Goat Tassot$17.00
Goat morsels fried to crispy deliciousness. Goat is boiled with spices to imbue flavor into the meat and then fried to order.
Meatballs$12.00
Ground beef, onions, peppers, parsley and a burst of flavor complete this savory preparation.
Fried Grouper$10.00
Legume (Vegetable Mash)$11.00
Steamed and mashed cabbage, eggplant and chayote, sautéed with carrots, onions, celery and flavored with traditional Haitian spices.
Enjoy this in it's Vegan version or add on from our other options.
Absolutely delicious!
Jerk Jackfruit$12.00
Our newest Vegan option! Jamaican Jerk Seasoning on Jackfruit to replicate the texture of our Jerk Chicken. We tried many vegan alternatives before settling on this preparation!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

650 NW 71st Street

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

