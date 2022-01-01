Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Savor the flavor of a meat which expresses its full potential only once stewed for hours upon hours.

The serving is 4 delicious morsels of ox tail. We know that this is the most expensive item on our menu and the price for this cut of meat continues to rise! We have options available on our menu at all price points. If your order this, savor and enjoy every bite.

Always get the best pricing at naomismiami.com

Ox Tail was originally discarded as being useless and is now one of the most expensive cuts of meat available. We finish the dish with potatoes and carrots. This is bone-sucking deliciousness!

