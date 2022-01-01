Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
650 NW 71st Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
650 NW 71st Street
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Snappers (54th St)
Come in and enjoy!
La Natural
naturally leavened pizzas and natural wines
Rosie's
Rosie’s is story of perseverance and family; our guest’s expectations over the years have been defined through dynamic flavors and honest hospitality. Rosie’s is an all-day Southern brunch concept with Italian nuances, created by Jamila & Akino West in Miami, FL. The menu concept is Chef Akino West's love note to the home style cooking he was prepared by his mother growing up, while the name “Rosie’s” pays homage to Jamila’s mother, Rosa.
Welcome to our Home.
Lot 6
Come in and enjoy!