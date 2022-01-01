Liberty City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Liberty City restaurants
More about House of Mac - Overtown
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|FIVE CHEESE TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE
|$13.00
Five cheese truffle mac & cheese topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked to golden brown
|SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
|JERK CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk chicken, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Baked Macaroni (Contains Dairy)
|$3.50
Baked Macaroni complete with onions, bell peppers, five kinds of cheese, a little spice ... This is CLASSIC!
|Crispy Plantains
|$1.50
Two fried crispy plantains per order
|Fried Grouper Fillet
|$13.50
Grouper Fillet is flavored in the same marinade as our snapper and fried to order. This is a healthy and rich fish. No Bones!
More about Snappers (54th St)
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Snappers (54th St)
6700 NW 7th Ave, Miami