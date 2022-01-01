Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Liberty City restaurants you'll love

Liberty City restaurants
Must-try Liberty City restaurants

House of Mac - Overtown image

 

House of Mac - Overtown

2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FIVE CHEESE TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE$13.00
Five cheese truffle mac & cheese topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked to golden brown
SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
JERK CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk chicken, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
More about House of Mac - Overtown
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Macaroni (Contains Dairy)$3.50
Baked Macaroni complete with onions, bell peppers, five kinds of cheese, a little spice ... This is CLASSIC!
Crispy Plantains$1.50
Two fried crispy plantains per order
Fried Grouper Fillet$13.50
Grouper Fillet is flavored in the same marinade as our snapper and fried to order. This is a healthy and rich fish. No Bones!
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Snappers (54th St)

6700 NW 7th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (8525 reviews)
More about Snappers (54th St)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Liberty City

Cake

Jerk Chicken

