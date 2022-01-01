  • Home
Enanos food corp 9550 nw 38th st

No reviews yet

9550 nw 38th st

Miami, FL 33178

HAMBURGUESAS

Hamburguesa classic

$12.00

Hamburguesa Mixta

$16.00

150 gr Carne angus , 150 gr pollo desmechado, doble queso Vegetales ( cebolla , tomate, lechuga)

Hamburguesa Ranchera

$18.00

Hamburguesa Campesina

$15.00

Hamburguesa DOBLE CARNE

$18.00

Hamburguesas SUPER ENANO

$20.00

PERROS

Perro Caliente Classic

$10.00

PERRO DOLAR

$15.00

choripan

$9.00

La Perra Paisa

$12.00

DESGRANADO

DESGRANADO

$12.00

PAPAS LOCAS

PAPAS LOCAS

$16.00

SALSAS

Tarro de tartara

$10.00

Tarro de pina

$10.00

TOSTONES

TOSTONES ( guacamole, pollo salsas)

$12.00

GRANIZADOS

Mora

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Limon

$6.00

MANDARINA

$6.00

Maracuya

$6.00

GASEOSAS

COCA - ZERO

$2.50

Coca-cola

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.50

Manzana Postobon

$2.50

Naranja

$2.00

SPRITE LEMON

$2.50

Uva

$2.50

Pina

$2.50

GATORADE

$3.50

PONY MALTA

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.00

JUGOS HITS

Mora

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Lulo

$2.00

AGUA

Agua Perrier

$3.00

Agua Normal

$2.00

CHURRASCO 400 gr

CHURRASCO Angus Beff 400 gr

$22.00

PECHUGA ALA PLANCHA

PECHUGA ALA PLANCHA

$16.00

PINCHOS

PINCHO CARNE

$12.00

PINCHO POLLO

$12.00

PINCHO MIXTO

$12.00

CHORIPAPA

CHORIPAPA

$10.00

SALCHIPAPA

SALCHIPAPA

$10.00

ADICIONAL

CARNE DE HAMBURGUESA

$5.00

POLLO DESMECHADO

$3.00

AREPA HAMBURGUESA

$1.00

MAIZ

$2.00

TOCINETA

$3.00

CHORIZO

$2.00

AROS DE CEBOLLA

$3.00

QUESO

$2.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.00

TOSTONES

$3.00

ENSALADA

$2.00

AREPA

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

HUEVO

$2.00

POSTRES

POSTRES

$6.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

hamburguesas Colombianas

Location

9550 nw 38th st, Miami, FL 33178

Directions

