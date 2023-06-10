Main picView gallery

Yabai Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

7245 NE 4th Ave #104

Miami, FL 33138

FOOD

TEMAKI

TUNA

$7.00

NEGI, NORI, WASABI

SALMON

$6.00

NORI, WASABI, IRIGOMA

YELLOWTAIL

$7.00

NEGI, NORI, WASABI

LOBSTER

$9.00

NEGI, NORI, WASABI, BUTTER

AVO-SHISO-KYURI

$5.00

NORI,AVOCADO,TAKUAN, CUCUMBER,SHISO

SALMON AVOCADO

$7.00

NORI,AVOCADO,WASABI

SPICY TUNA

$8.00

NEGI,NORI,SPICY GARLIC MAYO

TORO

$10.00

NORI,WASABI

UNAGI SHISO

$8.00

NORI,CUCUMBER,SHISO, UNAGI SOUCE, IRIGOMA

PREMIUM

SALMON MISO - SOY

$8.00

NEGI,NORI,IKURA,SHISO,MISO,GARLIC

YELLOWTAIL SPICY CRUNCHY

$8.00

NEGI,NORI,CHILI CRUNCHY GARLIC,AVOCADO,SOY

WAGYU

$9.00

NEGI,NORI,GARI,CHILI CRUNCHY GARLIC, IRI GOMA

TORO TAKUAN

$12.00

NEGI,NORI,YUSO KOSHO,SHISO,TAKUAN

COMBINATIONS

TUNA, YELLOWTAIL,SALMON,AVO-SHISO-KYURI

$22.00

TUNA,SALMON,YELLOWTAIL,UNAGI

$26.00

SPICY TUNA, SALMON AVOCADO , LOBSTER,WAGYU

$30.00

CHEF SELECTIONS

CHEF SELECTIONS

$34.00

MODIFICATIONS

ADD ON SOY PAPER

$1.00

ADD ON CUCUMBER

ADD ON AVOCADO

$1.00

ADD ON SHISO

ADD ON TAKUAN

$1.00

ADD ON SCALLIONS

REMOVE SOY PAPER

REMOVE CUCUMBER

REMOVE AVOCADO

REMOVE SHISO

REMOVE TAKUAN

REMOVE SCALLIONS

DRINKS

SODA

$4.00

Small Aqua Panna

$4.50

Small Pellegrino

$4.50

RAMUNE

$4.00

Sake Glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7245 NE 4th Ave #104, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

