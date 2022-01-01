Go
Nare Sushi

Nare Sushi is specialized in Sushi Omakase and Kaiseki. We believe authentic and delicious Japanese food should be accessible to everyone for a reasonable price. We believe that it is achievable by using fresh ingredients, traditional technique, and friendly service.

Popular Items

Three rolls lunch$22.00
Served with miso soup or small salad
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Yellowtail$6.00
Jo Sushi$33.00
Assortment of nine pieces chef's and one roll from basic roll list
Salmon with Avocado Roll$10.00
Misoshiru$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll$20.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
California Roll$8.00
Location

115 E 57TH STREET

NEW YORK NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
