Nare Sushi
Nare Sushi is specialized in Sushi Omakase and Kaiseki. We believe authentic and delicious Japanese food should be accessible to everyone for a reasonable price. We believe that it is achievable by using fresh ingredients, traditional technique, and friendly service.
Location
115 E 57TH STREET
NEW YORK NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
