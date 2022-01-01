Go
Negroni

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more.
This first Miami location in Midtown features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, flatbreads, paninis, burgers, & more.
All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches.
Our 2 (two) towering Cocktail Bars (one more tropical style bar in the outdoor, & one more urban NYC style in the indoor) both stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade varieties of Negronis, Spritzs & Tonics.

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

3201 Buena Vista Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

Ravioli$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
Maki Ebi Teri$19.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Mayo$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3201 Buena Vista Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 am
