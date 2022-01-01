Negroni
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more.
This first Miami location in Midtown features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, flatbreads, paninis, burgers, & more.
All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches.
Our 2 (two) towering Cocktail Bars (one more tropical style bar in the outdoor, & one more urban NYC style in the indoor) both stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade varieties of Negronis, Spritzs & Tonics.
3201 Buena Vista Blvd • $
3201 Buena Vista Blvd
Miami FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
