New Realm Brewing - Charleston image
Brewpubs & Breweries

New Realm Brewing - Charleston

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

4.0

2266 Reviews

$$

880 Island Park Dr

Charleston, SC 29492

Popular Items

New Realm Burger$14.50
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCatering

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

880 Island Park Dr, Charleston SC 29492

Directions

