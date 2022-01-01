Go
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

If you're looking for a Houston Mexican restaurant, Ninfa's is not only a local icon, having serviced politicians, celebrities & even visiting royalty, their Mexican food is unbeatable. Chef Alex Padilla uses only top quality ingredients, like Mama Ninfa herself did, & fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood like red snapper, jumbo shrimp & more.
Voted Best Margaritas, you can enjoy Ninfaritas on our spacious patios, dine on the best Mexican dishes & fajitas around and truly enjoy a great restaurant experience.

2704 Navigation Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Guacamole$19.00
Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, and Fresh Lime
Small Guacamole$12.00
Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, and Fresh Lime
Chicken Fajitas - Medium$27.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Beef Fajitas - Large$58.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
Combo Fajitas - Large$50.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
Suizas Enchiladas$19.00
Wood Oven Roasted Chicken with Avocado, Crema Mexicana, and Green Onions
Chile Con Queso$13.00
Spicy Cheese and Pepper Dip
Nachos$13.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
Antiguas Enchiladas$17.00
Cheese and Ranchera Sauce
Side of Chips$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2704 Navigation Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

