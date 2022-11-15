- Home
Southside Flying Pizza Navigation
211 Reviews
$
2240 Navigation Ste. 800
Houston, TX 77003
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza Specials
Pizza
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Meatsider
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Beef, Meatballs, and Bacon with Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.
The Eastsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Black Olives, Pineapple, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Greensider
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Lakesider
Tomato Pesto, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Athena
Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Flyin' Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Margherita
Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Italian Herbs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano.
The Saxon
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Mozzarell, Parmesan, and Romano
Artichoke and Basil Pesto
Basil Pesto, Artichoke, Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Roma Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano
Create Your Pizza
Medium 12”
Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Large 14”
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
XL 16”
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Gluten Free 12"
Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Friends of Pizza
Wings
6, 8, or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Spin-Art Dip
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toast
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)
Crispy Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Choice of Dipping Sauces.
Fried Pickles
Panko Breaded Fried Pickle Chips Served with Ranch
Loaded Fries
Fries covered with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Jalapeno Served with Ranch
Fresh Greens
Feta and Pecan House
Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Honey Roasted Pecans. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Feta Cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.
Garden Salad
Fresh Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons
Spaghetti
Sugar Rush
Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
New York Cheesecake
Creamy New York Style Cheesesteak. A perfect pairing with any meal.
Sweet Street Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie
Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Bar
Sides
From The Grill
The Southside Cheeseburger
Classic Cheeseburger with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with Fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger Topped with Grilled Mushroomsand Onions, Swiss Cheese, and Mayo.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs and Marinara on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Provolone Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders on a Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce and French Fries.
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled Philly Steak with Onions and Bell Pepper on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Provolone Cheese and Mayo