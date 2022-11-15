Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Southside Flying Pizza Navigation

211 Reviews

$

2240 Navigation Ste. 800

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

$12 Large 1 Topping
2 Large High Flying for $30
Wings

Pizza Specials

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a 6 Pack

$12 Large 1 Topping

$12.00

Your choice of 1 topping

2 Large High Flying for $30

2 Large High Flying for $30

$30.00

Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $30

One Topping Slice

$6.00

Pizza

King of Pepperoni

King of Pepperoni

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Southsider

The Southsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Meatsider

The Meatsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Beef, Meatballs, and Bacon with Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.

The Eastsider

The Eastsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Black Olives, Pineapple, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Greensider

The Greensider

$16.00+

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Lakesider

The Lakesider

$16.00+

Tomato Pesto, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Athena

Athena

$16.00+

Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Flyin' Hawaiian

Flyin' Hawaiian

$16.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00+

Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Italian Herbs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano.

The Saxon

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Mozzarell, Parmesan, and Romano

Artichoke and Basil Pesto

$16.00+

Basil Pesto, Artichoke, Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Roma Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano

Create Your Pizza

Medium 12”

Medium 12”

$16.00

Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Large 14”

Large 14”

$20.00

Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

XL 16”

XL 16”

$23.00

Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Gluten Free 12"

Gluten Free 12"

$16.00

Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Friends of Pizza

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

6, 8, or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.00

Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.

Spin-Art Dip

Spin-Art Dip

$8.00

House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toast

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$7.00+

Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.00

Crispy Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Choice of Dipping Sauces.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Panko Breaded Fried Pickle Chips Served with Ranch

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fries covered with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Jalapeno Served with Ranch

Fresh Greens

Feta and Pecan House

Feta and Pecan House

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Honey Roasted Pecans. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Feta Cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Fresh Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons

Spaghetti

Spaghetti and Marinara

Spaghetti and Marinara

$9.00

Meatballs, marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with chips.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive, and Greek Feta Vinaigrette on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with chips.

Sugar Rush

Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Creamy New York Style Cheesesteak. A perfect pairing with any meal.

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie

$3.50
Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$3.50

Sides

4 Meatballs & Marinara

4 Meatballs & Marinara

$5.50

4 Meatballs with Marinara

Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$2.25

Two pieces of Garlic Bread.

Bleu Dressing (3.25 oz)

Bleu Dressing (3.25 oz)

$1.00

Scratch-made gorgonzola dressing.

Marinara

Marinara

$1.00
Pepperoncinis (3)

Pepperoncinis (3)

$1.00
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)

Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)

$1.00

Housemade-ranch.

French Fries

$1.95

Seasoned Frys

$3.50Out of stock

Tater Tots

From The Grill

The Southside Cheeseburger

The Southside Cheeseburger

$11.00

Classic Cheeseburger with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with Fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Burger Topped with Grilled Mushroomsand Onions, Swiss Cheese, and Mayo.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Meatballs and Marinara on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$11.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders on a Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chicken Tenders Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce and French Fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Grilled Philly Steak with Onions and Bell Pepper on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Provolone Cheese and Mayo

Monday 512 Special

512 Special

$17.00

Mixed Beverages

Margarita

$10.25

Ranch Water

$10.25

Beach Water

$9.25

Whiskey Sour

$9.25

Paloma

$9.25

Michelada

$9.25

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Banana

$8.00

Tequila

512 Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Gin

Revolution

$9.00

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Fountain Beverage

Fountain Beverage

$2.00

Canned & Bottled

Canned Soda

$1.75

Bottled Beverages

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Wine

Raywood Rose Glass

$7.00

BR Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

BR Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00

Raywood Rose Bottle

$20.00

BR Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

BR Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$20.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Shiner

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Peroni Nastro

$5.00

Miller High Life Can

$4.00

Yeungling Can

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

6 Packs