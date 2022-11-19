- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- Downtown
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Downtown
Downtown
No reviews yet
909 Franklin St
Houston, TX 77002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
GROUP - *IN HOUSE - MENU MAIN
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
STREET Elote (Cobb)
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack on the "COBB", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
CHIPS & CHICHARRON
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
CEVICHITO
Side of Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor served with a Shrimp and Cucumber "Ceviche" made in our special serrano and lime "Aguachile". Made to order with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served chilled!
BIRRIA
We make a soup out of all the goodness that comes out when we cook our 18 hour Barbacoa. Accompanied with chicharron seco, tortillas, cilantro, onions and lettuce. Even better with a hangover! This is
Street TACOS @
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
Gringos TACOS @
3 large handmade flour tortillas served with your choice of meats. Made with Chorizo Beans,Lettuce, Pico, Sour cream and Yellow cheddar cheese and your choice of green or red salsa.
Quesa-Birria
Crunchy Tortillas with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip'em it and sip it.
BY THE Sampler
Not sure what to get? Try the Super Sampler which features our traditional Street tacos, Gringo tacos and our crunchy "Tostadas". 2 Street Tacos (1 Asada & 1 Pastor) 1 Gringo Taco (Chicken) 2 Tostadas (1 Shrimp Ceviche & 1 Chorizo con Papa)
CANTINA Gringa
(not gringos). Melted chihuahua cheese with the meat of your choice between 2 large hand made flour tortillas.
CANTINA Volcanes
(not tostadas) melted chihuahua cheese with the meat of your choice on 5 baked and crunchy yellow corn tortillas.
Platos
Pretty simple, The meat of your choice with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pico on the side. Acompanied with Chorizo beans and 3 corn tortillas.
Single Chilango
Single Gringo
A large handmade flour tortilla served with your choice of meat. Made with Chorizo Beans,Lettuce, Pico, Sour cream and Yellow cheddar cheese and your choice of green or red salsa.
TORTA-Birria
Telera bread Drenched in consome and toasted, with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, chorizo beans, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip it and sip it.
FOUNTAIN Drinks
We have a good variety of fountain drinks
CHESCO Water Bottle
Are you feeling healthy?
BREAKFAST Coffee
100% Single Origin. Medium Roast. Semi-Sweet, chocolate, cinnamon, sugar cane.
BREAKFAST Coffee with Horchata
. Not only does the drink offer up a milky element, it balances out the bitter coffee flavor with its cinnamon and vanilla flavor.
CHESCO Red Bull
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.