Noble Crust

DEEP SOUTH ITALIAN

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

8300 4th Street N • $$

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM$19.00
House mozz, tomato sauce, bucatini
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, mac n cheese + ranch slaw
FULL CAESAR SALAD$12.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony caesar dressing
SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS$14.50
Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch
BRONZED SALMON$22.00
Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil
RIGATONI + BRAISED BEEF RAGU$23.00
Creamy burrata, Calabrian chili
THE WORKS PIZZA$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, crimini mushrooms, crushed olives, spicy Calabrian chili
OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, cup n char pepperoni, parm, basil + olive oil
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8300 4th Street N

St Petersburg FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
