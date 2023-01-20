Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk

review star

No reviews yet

10316 Roosevelt Boulevard North

St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Order Again

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$3.00
Water

Water

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.49
Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50
2% Milk

2% Milk

$3.49
Chocolate Milk

$3.70

Chocolate Milk

$3.70
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl

Bowl of water for your four legged friend.

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.79

Espresso, Ice, Milk

Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.79

Ice, espresso, Italian chocolate

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.49

Espresso and ice

Hot Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Lavazza Espresso (Ristretto)

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Lavazza espresso with small amount milk and foam

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Lavazza's everyday traditional coffee

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Lavazza Espresso, Streamed Milk, Foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Lavazza's Espresso, Frothy Milk

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.00

Hot Water, Espresso

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$5.75

Italian chocolate, espresso, cream topped with whipped cream.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Syrup

Almond Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00

Almond Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00

Buttermilk Batter's

Pancake Pack

Pancake Pack

$13.99

Two Grade AA eggs any style, served with our signature house-made buttermilk pancakes. Plus two choices of bacon, pork sausage link, or ham.

French Toast Pack

French Toast Pack

$13.99

Our custard-dipped, thick-cut bread served with two Grade AA eggs any style. Plus two choices of bacon, pork sausage link, or ham.

Buttermilk Battered Cakes

Buttermilk Battered Cakes

$10.99

Our signature house-made buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped butter and served with syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!

Cherry Kijafa French Toast

Cherry Kijafa French Toast

$13.99

Stuffed with sweet cream cheese and Michigan cherries, topped with walnuts and powdered sugar.

Berry Berry Cakes

Berry Berry Cakes

$13.99

Our signature house-made buttermilk pancakes mixed with fresh strawberries and blueberries, topped with a mixed berry sauce.

Indulgent French Toast

Indulgent French Toast

$10.99

Custard-dipped, thick-cut bread with whipped butter, powdered cinnamon sugar, and syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!

Banana Berry French Toast

Banana Berry French Toast

$13.99

Thick-cut bread dipped in our buttermilk batter, layered with bananas and strawberries, topped with a blueberry strawberry glaze.

A Buttermilk Belgium

A Buttermilk Belgium

$10.99

Our signature house-made buttermilk waffle, topped with whipped butter and served with syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!

Buttermilk Battered Chicken & Waffle

Buttermilk Battered Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Our signature house-made buttermilk batter infused with bacon, topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with maple syrup.

Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle

Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle

$13.99

Our signature house-made buttermilk waffle, topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, drizzled with locally sourced honey.

Yolk Favorites

Two Egg Meal

Two Egg Meal

$8.99

Made with Grade AA eggs any style. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$12.99

Two Grade AA eggs any style served with thick-cut bacon. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Sausage & Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$12.99

Two Grade AA eggs any style served with sausage links. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$12.99

Two Grade AA eggs any style served with turkey sausage patties. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$12.99

Two Grade AA eggs any style served with ham. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

Two Grade AA eggs any style with corned beef hash. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Two homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style. No choice of sides available.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.99

A southern country fried steak topped with our signature sausage gravy.

Oh My Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$13.99

You Be The Chef! Add your own ingredients. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Egg White Delight

Egg White Delight

$14.99

Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Rocky Mountain High

Rocky Mountain High

$13.99

A classic made with diced ham, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.99

Spinach, olives, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese are sure to delight on this seaside classic! Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Butcher Block

Butcher Block

$13.99

A meat lover's dream ... hardwood smoked bacon, ham, pork sausage, and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

The Market Veggie

The Market Veggie

$13.99

Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Skillet Specialties

BYO Skillet

BYO Skillet

$13.99

You Be The Chef! Add your own ingredients. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Teddy Boy Skillet

Teddy Boy Skillet

$13.99

This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon, ham, pork sausage, and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Corned Beef Skillet

Corned Beef Skillet

$13.99

Dive into this skillet featuring corned beef with green peppers, onions and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Loaded Veggie Skillet

Loaded Veggie Skillet

$13.99

Seasoned hash-brown potatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers & onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli topped with two eggs any style. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Country Skillet

Country Skillet

$13.99

This southern style skillet is layered with country fried steak, shredded cheddar-jack, sausage gravy, and two eggs your way. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.

Benny's & More

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.99

Grilled ham topped with poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, drizzled with fresh hollandaise sauce and choice of side.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

House-made avocado spread lathered on toasted nine grain, topped with one egg sunny side up or made your way.

Down South Benedict

Down South Benedict

$13.99

Fluffy biscuit topped with chicken fried steak and covered in sausage gravy. Topped with two poached eggs. Served with shredded potatoes or fruit.

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$13.99

Crispy bacon, spinach, sliced tomatoes, and poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Choice of shredded potatoes or fruit.

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.99

Corned beef with poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Choice of shredded potatoes or fruit.

Power Bowls

Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, honey, and fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Berry Berry Oatmeal

Berry Berry Oatmeal

$7.99

Oatmeal topped with blueberries, strawberries, granola, and honey.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.99

Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients! Comes with a side of brown sugar.

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.00

A seasoned all-natural patty topped with tomato, lettuce, onions, and pickles with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.49

A seasoned all-natural patty topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.

The Brunch Burger

The Brunch Burger

$13.99

A seasoned all-natural patty topped with a classic fried egg. Topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions, with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Avocado Bacon Burger

Avocado Bacon Burger

$13.99

A seasoned all-natural patty served with freshly smashed avocado, topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions. Plus your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.49

A seasoned all-natural patty served with cheese and sautéed onions on rye bread.

Handheld's

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Our signature buttermilk chicken salad made with chicken, celery, onions, grapes, and nuts served on nine grain bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Freshly made, served on nine grain bread.

TBLT

TBLT

$12.99

Sliced turkey, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast.

BLT

BLT

$10.99

Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on nine grain toast.

Spring Salads

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sliced grilled chicken, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, and bacon mixed with spring mix lettuce.

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.99

Avocados seasoned with salt and lime with spring mix lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers and grilled chicken.

Grecian Salad

Grecian Salad

$12.99

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato wedges, cucumbers, and onions over mix greens topped with oregano, creamy italian dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of cheddar cheeses, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, and tomatoes.

Sidekicks

Side Egg

Side Egg

$2.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.00
Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Sausage Links

$5.00
Side Ham

Side Ham

$5.00
Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00
Side Shredded Potatoes

$3.50

Side Shredded Potatoes

$3.50
Side Toast

Side Toast

$3.00
Side Grits

Side Grits

$3.00
Side Cheese Grits

$3.75

Side Cheese Grits

$3.75
Side Bagel w /Cream Chz

$3.50

Side Bagel w /Cream Chz

$3.50
Side Bagel

Side Bagel

$3.00
Side French Fries

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.50
Side Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Side Fruit Bowl

$6.00
Side Blue/Strawberry

$5.00

Side Blue/Strawberry

$5.00
Side Bananas

Side Bananas

$2.50
Side Blueberries

$5.00

Side Blueberries

$5.00
Side Strawberries

$5.00

Side Strawberries

$5.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$4.00
Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00
Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50
Hollandaise Sauce

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00
Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Kids Menu & Drinks

Kids Soda

Kids Soda

$2.25
Kids Orange Juice

Kids Orange Juice

$2.25
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.25
Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25
Meat & Egg

Meat & Egg

$9.99

One egg cooked any way you like and your choice of two sides.

Mouse Cake

Mouse Cake

$9.99

Made with our signature buttermilk house-made batter.

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

Made with our housemade batter. Served your choice of two sides.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Two pieces of chicken strips served with your choice of fries or fruit.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served with your choice of fries or fruit.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10316 Roosevelt Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

