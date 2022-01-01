Go
One More Charm

One More Cha(rm)
Cha (ชา) = Tea
Charm (ชาม) = Bowl
Thai-modern taste, healthy cooking

236 7th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Ice Tea$5.00
Red Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Crispy Spring Roll (V)$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Pad Thai (GF)$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
Chicken Satay (GF)$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.
Pad Se-Ew$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

236 7th Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
