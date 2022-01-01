One More Charm
One More Cha(rm)
Cha (ชา) = Tea
Charm (ชาม) = Bowl
Thai-modern taste, healthy cooking
236 7th Avenue • $$
Location
236 7th Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
