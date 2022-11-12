Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi 7th Ave Brooklyn

review star

No reviews yet

258 7th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Popular Items

Poke Bowl Medium
Poke Bowl Small
Poke Bowl Large

Poke Mahi

The Traditional

$15.99

Sushi Rice, Vinegar & Sugar Solution, Ahi Tuna, Cucumber, Edamame, Red Radish, Seaweed, Diced Mango, Ponzu Dressing, Sesame Seeds

Spice It Up

$15.99

Brown Rice, Sriracha Aioli, Salmon, Cucumber, Scallions, Red Radish, Pickled Mushrooms, Seaweed, Avocado, Lime Wedge, Crispy Onions, Sesame Seeds

The Forbidden

$15.99

Brown Rise, Chipotle Aioli, Seard Octopus, Red Radish, Jalapeno Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Mango, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Miso Vinaigrette, Crispy Garlic

No Rice Poke

$15.99

Mix Green, Miso Vinaigrette, Tofu, Quinoa, Cucumber, Red Radish, Pickled Mushrooms, Edamame, Avocado, Shredded Hori

Taco Poke

$15.99

Sushi Rice, Chipotle Aioli, 3 Taco Shells, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Mango Salsa, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, Crunchy Onions

Korean Rib Bowl

$15.99

Sushi Rise, Miso Vinaigrette, Pork Ribs w/Gochujang sauce, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Pickled Mushrooms, Asparagus, Miso Vinaigrette, Crispy Onions, Hapa Salad

BYO Poke

Poke Bowl Small

$11.95

Everything you need to create your own poke bowl, from your choice of base to your options for 1 protein, to your 6 regular toppings, 4 sauces, and 2 crunch toppings. You're ready to go!

Poke Bowl Medium

$14.95

Everything you need to create your own poke bowl, from your choice of base to your options for 2 proteins, 6 regular toppings, 4 sauces, and 2 crunch toppings. You're ready to go!

Poke Bowl Large

$17.95

Everything you need to create your own poke bowl, from your choice of base to your options for 3 proteins, 6 regular toppings, 4 sauces, and 2 crunch toppings. You're ready to go!

Acai Bowls

Foresta

$12.95

Organic Acai, Blueberry Granola, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Pomegranate, Coconut Flakes, Nutella

Fresca Acai

$12.95

Organic Acai, Chocolate Granola, Strawberries, Mango, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Coconut Flakes, Honey

Frescatela

$12.95

Organic Acai, Chocolate Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Raspberries, Chocolate Nibs, Drizzled Nutella

Pesca Acai

$12.95

Organic Acai, Hemp Granola, Grilled Peaches, Banana, Strawberries, Peanuts, Honey

Chia Bowls

Stracciatela

$12.95

Chia&Agave, Chocolate Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Chocolate Nibs, Drizzled Nutella

Sorriso

$12.95

Chia&Agave, Hemp Granola, Strawberries, Kiwi, Mango, Chia Seeds, Honey

Pero

$12.95

Chia & Coconut Milk, Blueberry Granola, Blackberries, Kiwi, Strawberries, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter

Fresca Chia

$12.95

Chia&Coconut Milk, Blueberry Granola, Blackberries, Mango, Raspberries, Pomegranate, Coconut flakes, Agave

Kale Bowls

Tutta Noce

$12.95

Organic Kale, Hemp Granola, Walnuts, Toasted Almonds, Peanut, Pumpkin Seeds, Sundried Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey

Fresca Kale

$12.95

Organic Kale, Hemp Granola, Walnuts, Toasted Almonds, Peanut, Pumpkin Seeds, Sundried Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey

Bocca Felice

$12.95

Organic Kale, Blueberry Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, Drizzled Peanut Butter

Oatmeal Bowls

Milano

$12.95

Steel Oats, Hemp Granola, Toasted Banana, SunDried Grapes, SunDried Cranberries, SunDried Blueberries, Goji, Toasted Peanuts, Drizzled Peanut Butter

La Regina

$12.95

Steel Oats, Blueberry Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Toasted Banana, Coconut Flakes, Honey

Fresca Oatmeal

$12.95

Steel Oats, Chocolate Granola, Blueberries, Mango, Banana, Goji, Chia Seeds, Drizzled Nutella

Da Nonna

$12.95

Steel Oats, Chocolate Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Raspberries, Coconut Flakes, Drizzled Peanut Butter

Pitaya Bowls

Roma

$12.95

Organic Pitaya, Blueberry Granola, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Chia Seeds, Drizzled Peanut Butter

Mamma Mia

$12.95

Organic Pitaya, Chocolate Granola, Mango, Banana, Raspberries, Coconut Flakes, Drizzled Nutella

Fresca Pitaya

$12.95

Organic Pitaya, Hemp Granola, Pineapple, Raspberries, Banana, Pomegranate, Chocolate Nibs, Peanut Butter

Capri

$12.95

Organic Pitaya, Blueberry Granola, Kiwi, Blueberries, Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Honey

BYO Fresca

BYO Fresca Bowl

$10.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.50

Feta, Olives, Avocado ,Red Onion, Cucumber, Chicken

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Eggs, Tomato, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Grilled Grill Chicken

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crouton, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Toast

Spuntino

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Peanut Butter, Banana, Toasted Peanuts, Drizzled Honey

Pomodori

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Roasted Tomato pesto, Egg. Chilli Pepper Flakes

Pancetta

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Guacamole, Egg, Bacon

Juliet

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Nutella, Mascarpone, Strawberries, Cocoa Granola, Chocolate Nibs

Fresca Toast

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Hummus, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Artichoke, Shaved Parmesan, Drizzled EVOO, Garnish with Parsley

Figalino

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Brie Cheese, Fig Jam

Caprino

$6.99

Toasted Bread, Guacamole, Roasted Tomato, Goat Cheese

Avocado

$5.99

Avocado, Toasted Bread, Guacamole

Soup of the Day (One of the following)

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

$6.00+
Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00+
Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.00+
Beef Barley & Vegetable Soup

$6.00+

Smoothies

Power Smoothie

$7.00+

Organic Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Choice of Milk

Organic Bomb

$7.00+

Blueberries, Banana, Beet, Coconut Water, Chia

Green Machine

$7.00+

Kiwi, Green Apple, Spinich, Kale, Banana, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Juice

Fuel

$7.00+

Organic Acai, Mango, Orange Juice, Banana

Exotic

$7.00+

Organic Pitaya, Raspberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, Ginger, Almond Milk

Electric

$7.00+

Organic Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Chia, Coconut Milk

Detox

$7.00+

Banana, Carrot, Beet, Orange, Vanilla, Almond Milk

Booster

$7.00+

Organic Acai, Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Fresh Orange, Fresh Apple

Tropical

$7.00+

Pineapple, Mango, Beet, Raspberries, Apple, Coconut Water

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Vitamin Water

$3.00

Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater®. Try a bottle today!

Smart Water - Small

$3.00

Smart Water Bottle Small

Coconut Water

$3.00

Refreshing Coconut Water. Filled with electrolytes that replenish your body & muscles to give you a boost

Coffee

Espresso Coffee

$3.00
Latte

$4.50
Coffee 16 Oz.

$2.00
Coffee 20 Oz.

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

$2.50
Hot Tea

$2.50

Juices

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Protein Bowls

Protein bowls

$4.50

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Irresistible tastes, fresh ingredients, and the colors of nature in each bowl. Come in and enjoy!

